Athletics: Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross Country Championships

Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith has been named in the Great Britain squad for the World Cross Country Championships.

Keith, 20, had been tipped to be called up to the 17-athlete senior squad for the elite event in Australia later in the month, following an impressive cross country campaign.

The Edinburgh University student was part of the winning team at the Scottish Cross Country Relay Championships in October and, the following month, she took the National Short Course title after finishing 24 seconds ahead of her nearest challenger.

The Scottish Inter District Championships in Perth last month saw Keith claim another routine victory.

‘Fantastic development opportunity’

At international level, Keith took silver at the European Under-23 Cross Country Championships in Italy, and a third-place finish at the Lotto Cross Cup de Hannut in Belgium behind two athletes who had competed at the World Athletics Championships.

In confirming Keith would be going to Oz, UK Athletics endurance boss Steve Vernon said: “The World Cross Country Championships is a stepping-stone towards success at future global track and field championships, and that is in line with the overarching endurance strategy for UK Athletics.

“This will also be a fantastic development opportunity for many athletes, and important as we build towards future major cross country championships, including the worlds in Croatia next year.”

“Bathurst will provide great experience to all those selected, and we look forward to seeing how they perform on the global stage.”