Cycling: Cuminestown’s points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at European championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cuminestown’s world champion Neah Evans finished seventh in the points race at the European track cycling championships in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Evans, who won team pursuit gold alongside Katie Archibald, Josie Knight and Anna Morris on Thursday night, was able to show off her world champion’s rainbow bands in Saturday evening’s points race after claiming the global crown in October.

However, she could not make much of an impression on the track in the European event, finishing with eight points and outside the medals in a race bossed by Norway’s Anita Stenberg.

Meanwhile, Forres’ Lauren Bell finished sixth in the women’s 500m time trial, having been part of the women’s team sprint squad who claimed silver medals on Wednesday.