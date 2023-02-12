Cycling: Cuminestown’s points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at European championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cycling: Cuminestown’s points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at European championships

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
February 12, 2023, 11:44 am
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Shutterstock

Cuminestown’s world champion Neah Evans finished seventh in the points race at the European track cycling championships in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Evans, who won team pursuit gold alongside Katie Archibald, Josie Knight and Anna Morris on Thursday night, was able to show off her world champion’s rainbow bands in Saturday evening’s points race after claiming the global crown in October.

However, she could not make much of an impression on the track in the European event, finishing with eight points and outside the medals in a race bossed by Norway’s Anita Stenberg.

Meanwhile, Forres’ Lauren Bell finished sixth in the women’s 500m time trial, having been part of the women’s team sprint squad who claimed silver medals on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison determined to seize expected Women's World Curling Championship chance after her…
RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy and Aberdeen University Boat Club president Kirstin McCallum ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Robert Gordon University
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…
Scotland cricketer Safyan Sharif. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock (10233869dg)
Cricket: Scotland desperate to get back to 50-over World Cup, says Safyan Sharif
Aberdeenshire high jumper Claire McGarvey.
Athletics: Banchory high jumper Claire McGarvey wants to be in UK Championships mix after…
Britain's Neah Evans celebrates after winning the Women's Points race final at the Track Cycling World Championship in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France.
Cycling: Cuminestown's Neah Evans wins team pursuit gold at European Championships
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Gregor Ewan of Great Britain competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Great Britain and Slovakia
Curling: Elgin's Gregor Ewan named in Scotland squad for World Wheelchair Championships
Left to right, Sweden's Sarah Lahti, Eritrea's Rahel Daniel and Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrate on the podium of the women's long race at the CrossCup cross country running athletics event in Roeselare, Belgium, last month. Image: Shutterstock
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…
Derek Brown, the Highlands and Morayshire's new Highland regional coach. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The new regional coach aiming to bring through Highland and Moray tennis stars

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…
Dr William Allwood of the James Hutton Institute.
Institute puts focus on future after investing £1.75m in new lab kit
Stephen Alcott will be based from the Cuminestown depot.
New appointments to ProCam
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday March 1 at Thainstone Centre. Image: Chris Sumner
Local firm to sponsor RNAS show
President Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall.
What we learned this week...Zelensky in the UK, Rishi's reshuffle and mystery continues over…
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…
Articulated lorry
Sutherland timber firm strikes virtuous circular deal with haulier
Number 33 Methlick Wood at Methlick, Ellon, has four bedrooms and is at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Six spacious homes for sale now from Stonehaven to Dornoch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented