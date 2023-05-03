The Mystery of the Gordon Highlanders kilt: Missing photos could hold key

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A descendant of an Elgin First World War soldier has contacted the historian who bought his kilt.

An article in The Press and Journal highlighted the military career of Private 12296 John Fordyce.

Born in Elgin around 1884, he died at the town’s Spynie Hospital on May 28 1961.

Jelle Angillis, a doctoral researcher at the University of Antwerp, bought the Gordon Highlanders kilt at an online auction last month.

He put out a plea for information about Pte Fordyce via an article in The Press and Journal. He also posted on the Facebook group Our Elgin.

Now he has been contacted by a relative of his late wife.

John Fordyce was married to Isabella McConnachie (1878-1965) and last lived at 35 South College Street.

Memories of Jock and Bella

Rosemary Clark, grand-daughter of the late Mary Catto, Isabella’s sister, has spoken to Mr Angillis.

She can “just” remember “Jock and Bella” from when she visited with her granny.

But unfortunately, a box of family pictures has been lost.

Mr Angillis is still keen to hear from anyone with more information about the Elgin soldier.

He said: “I’ve been contacted by a descendant of the man’s wife.

“As a child, she had known him and his wife, but they themselves had no children. His brother and sisters also died childless.

“The woman also told me that there was a big box of family photos. She had lent these out once but they have not been returned.”

The kilt attracted Mr Angillis’ interest because its wearer could be identified.

Sources from The National Archives First World War Service Records ‘Burnt Documents’, and the Morayshire Roll of Honour, Elgin, 1921, have provided details.

At 18 he joined the 3rd Battalion Highland Light Infantry. And fought in the Boer War in South Africa between December 1901 and September 1902.

The couple settled back in Elgin

After leaving the Army in 1904, he worked as a painter. In 1908, he married Isabella McConnachie from Elgin. The couple settled in their birthplace.

Mr Fordyce re-enlisted when Britain joined the war in 1914.

He was later assigned to the 6th Battalion Gordon Highlanders, when he received the distinctive kilt.

In total, he served in the British Army for three years and 71 days.

After the war, Mr and Mrs Fordyce continued to live in Elgin.

Anyone with information can contact Mr Angillis by email at jelle.angillis@uantwerpen.be .

