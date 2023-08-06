Former Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers midfielder Paul Coutts signs for Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Former Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers midfielder Paul Coutts signs for Inverurie Locos

Harlaw Park boss Andy Low thrilled with the "very ambitious" signing.

By Danny Law
Sheffield United's Paul Coutts (left) and manager Chris Wilder celebrate promotion to the Premier League.
Inverurie Locos have signed former Sheffield United, Derby County and Bristol Rovers midfielder Paul Coutts.

The Aberdonian started his career at Cove Rangers before moving to Peterborough United in 2008.

He had spells with Preston North End and Derby County before spending four years at Sheffield United. He helped the club win promotion to the English Premier League in 2018-19.

Two years at Fleetwood Town followed, which included a loan spell at Salford City.

Coutts joined Bristol Rovers in 2021 but left the club at the end of last season.

Paul Coutts playing for Salford City

Locos boss Andy Low is delighted to have signed the 35-year-old, who was a Scotland under-21 international, amid competition from clubs north and south of the border.

He said: “Couttsy is a brilliant signing for the club and he will bring so much quality, knowledge and experience to us all, both on and off the park, having worked at the top level for so long.

“It’s one that has been in the background for a couple of months now and I always felt there was a chance during initial chats that we had, although admittedly even I felt this one was very ambitious.

“He had many full-time opportunities in England and Scotland but the mix of coming back home to his family whilst continuing playing locally, and back in the SHFL was what suited him best.

“Once it all became a possibility, his enthusiasm to be part of it during our discussions has been fantastic, and it was all agreed very quickly.

Paul Coutts in action for Cove Rangers in the SFA Challenge Cup against Keith. 

“He is currently going through his A Licence with the English FA so he will also have the opportunity to work with us on the coaching side too.

“Having trained the last couple of weeks, the class that he will bring was there for all to see.

“That standard and demands that he sets on the park can only be beneficial to the group going forward, and I am looking forward to him getting started right away.”

Inverurie Locos sit bottom of the Breedon Highland League with zero points from two games after starting the new season with a 4-1 loss at Turriff United on the opening weekend and a 7-0 defeat by Fraserburgh on Saturday.

