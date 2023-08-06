Former Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers midfielder Paul Coutts signs for Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos have signed former Sheffield United, Derby County and Bristol Rovers midfielder Paul Coutts.

The Aberdonian started his career at Cove Rangers before moving to Peterborough United in 2008.

He had spells with Preston North End and Derby County before spending four years at Sheffield United. He helped the club win promotion to the English Premier League in 2018-19.

Two years at Fleetwood Town followed, which included a loan spell at Salford City.

Coutts joined Bristol Rovers in 2021 but left the club at the end of last season.

Locos boss Andy Low is delighted to have signed the 35-year-old, who was a Scotland under-21 international, amid competition from clubs north and south of the border.

He said: “Couttsy is a brilliant signing for the club and he will bring so much quality, knowledge and experience to us all, both on and off the park, having worked at the top level for so long.

“It’s one that has been in the background for a couple of months now and I always felt there was a chance during initial chats that we had, although admittedly even I felt this one was very ambitious.

“He had many full-time opportunities in England and Scotland but the mix of coming back home to his family whilst continuing playing locally, and back in the SHFL was what suited him best.

“Once it all became a possibility, his enthusiasm to be part of it during our discussions has been fantastic, and it was all agreed very quickly.

“He is currently going through his A Licence with the English FA so he will also have the opportunity to work with us on the coaching side too.

“Having trained the last couple of weeks, the class that he will bring was there for all to see.

“That standard and demands that he sets on the park can only be beneficial to the group going forward, and I am looking forward to him getting started right away.”

Inverurie Locos sit bottom of the Breedon Highland League with zero points from two games after starting the new season with a 4-1 loss at Turriff United on the opening weekend and a 7-0 defeat by Fraserburgh on Saturday.