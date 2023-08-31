Elgin boxer Andrew Smart targets Scottish title redemption in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart targets Scottish title redemption in Glasgow

Smart will box for the Scottish super-lightweight title on the undercard of the clash between legends Ricky Burns and Willie Limond at the Braehead Arena

By Sean Wallace
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart is set to fight for the Scottish title. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Elgin professional boxer Andrew Smart aims to lift the national title in Glasgow on Friday to make up for his recent Scottish belt heartache.

The 29-year-old will face undefeated champion Martin Crossan for the Scottish super-lightweight title at the Braehead Arena in front of 5,000 boxing fans.

Smart’s title shot is on the under-card of the showdown between Scottish boxing legends Ricky Burns and Willie Limond.

In March this year Smart suffered disappointment when losing a Scottish welterweight title fight to Robbie Graham in Aberdeen.

Smart thought he had done enough to win the national title, but was left gutted at a 97-94 loss at the Granite City’s Ardoe House Hotel.

It was the first defeat of Smart’s previously flawless pro career, after he had won all six of his previous bouts.

Now Smart is determined to finally secure a Scottish title.

Andrew Smart (From Elgin, White in action against Simas Volosinas. Image: Scott Baxter DC Thomson

He said: “I cannot put into words how much winning the Scottish title would mean to me – especially after the disappointment of losing in the title fight at the start of the year.

“With that fight I thought I had won, as did a lot of other people, but it is what it is.

“With this training camp everything seems to be falling into place and I have had some really good sparring in preparation.”

Elgin professional boxer Andrew Smart. Image: Scott Baxter DC Thomson

Studying footage of title opponent

Smart’s clash with Graham in March was the culmination of the “Last Man Standing” tournament.

In that format, four boxers put their undefeated records on the line for a shot at the national belt.

Now, just five months after the title loss to Graham in Aberdeen, Smart has another shot to realise his national belt dream.

Opponent Crossan boasts an impeccable record of seven victories from seven fights.

He secured the Scottish super-lightweight title with a 98-94 defeat of Ahmed Mweva (14-2-1) in Glasgow in January this year.

Andrew Smart. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Smart said: “I watched some footage of Crossan, although there is limited stuff on YouTube.

“There is footage of the fight where he won the title which I have looked at.

“However, there’s only so much of that fight you can watch as it’s shot from a terrible angle.”

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Smart to box on same bill as legends

Smart will box on the undercard of the much-anticipated clash of Scottish boxing legends Burns and Limond.

The bout between veterans Burns, 40, and Limond, 44, will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Former British and Commonwealth champion Limond has had only two fights since 2016.

His  previous bout was a victory over England’s CJ Wood in May last year.

Former three-weight world champion Burns has been similarly inactive.

Burns’  last fight was a points defeat of Emiliano Dominguez in December 2021.

Willie Limond and son Jake during a press conference ahead of the Ricky Burns and Willie Limond fight at Braehead Arena Image: SNS

Smart said: “I wasn’t going to take a fight and was going to wait until the summer was over before I really started picking up training.

“I was going to focus on Smart Kart Raceway, the karting track in Elgin that I own, and get that built up.

“However, David (McAllister, manager) phoned me and said I could fight for a title on  the undercard of the Burns-Limond fight.

“It is going to be a brilliant night.

“The Braehead Arena is a prestigious arena and Ricky Burns won his world title there.

“To be fighting for a Scottish title is brilliant.

“The fact I am boxing on the Burns-Limond fight makes it even more special.”

 

