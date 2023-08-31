Elgin boxer Andrew Smart targets Scottish title redemption in Glasgow

Elgin professional boxer Andrew Smart aims to lift the national title in Glasgow on Friday to make up for his recent Scottish belt heartache.

The 29-year-old will face undefeated champion Martin Crossan for the Scottish super-lightweight title at the Braehead Arena in front of 5,000 boxing fans.

Smart’s title shot is on the under-card of the showdown between Scottish boxing legends Ricky Burns and Willie Limond.

In March this year Smart suffered disappointment when losing a Scottish welterweight title fight to Robbie Graham in Aberdeen.

Smart thought he had done enough to win the national title, but was left gutted at a 97-94 loss at the Granite City’s Ardoe House Hotel.

It was the first defeat of Smart’s previously flawless pro career, after he had won all six of his previous bouts.

Now Smart is determined to finally secure a Scottish title.

He said: “I cannot put into words how much winning the Scottish title would mean to me – especially after the disappointment of losing in the title fight at the start of the year.

“With that fight I thought I had won, as did a lot of other people, but it is what it is.

“With this training camp everything seems to be falling into place and I have had some really good sparring in preparation.”

Studying footage of title opponent

Smart’s clash with Graham in March was the culmination of the “Last Man Standing” tournament.

In that format, four boxers put their undefeated records on the line for a shot at the national belt.

Now, just five months after the title loss to Graham in Aberdeen, Smart has another shot to realise his national belt dream.

Opponent Crossan boasts an impeccable record of seven victories from seven fights.

He secured the Scottish super-lightweight title with a 98-94 defeat of Ahmed Mweva (14-2-1) in Glasgow in January this year.

Smart said: “I watched some footage of Crossan, although there is limited stuff on YouTube.

“There is footage of the fight where he won the title which I have looked at.

“However, there’s only so much of that fight you can watch as it’s shot from a terrible angle.”

Smart to box on same bill as legends

Smart will box on the undercard of the much-anticipated clash of Scottish boxing legends Burns and Limond.

The bout between veterans Burns, 40, and Limond, 44, will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Former British and Commonwealth champion Limond has had only two fights since 2016.

His previous bout was a victory over England’s CJ Wood in May last year.

Former three-weight world champion Burns has been similarly inactive.

Burns’ last fight was a points defeat of Emiliano Dominguez in December 2021.

Smart said: “I wasn’t going to take a fight and was going to wait until the summer was over before I really started picking up training.

“I was going to focus on Smart Kart Raceway, the karting track in Elgin that I own, and get that built up.

“However, David (McAllister, manager) phoned me and said I could fight for a title on the undercard of the Burns-Limond fight.

“It is going to be a brilliant night.

“The Braehead Arena is a prestigious arena and Ricky Burns won his world title there.

“To be fighting for a Scottish title is brilliant.

“The fact I am boxing on the Burns-Limond fight makes it even more special.”