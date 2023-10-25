Warren Cummings appointed as Turriff United manager

Turriff United have appointed Warren Cummings as their new manager.

The former Scotland international takes over at the Haughs ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup second round clash with Cumnock Juniors.

Cummings succeeds Dean Donaldson, who left for Inverurie Locos earlier this month.

The 43-year-old spent the majority of his playing career in England, which included a lengthy stint at Bournemouth, but has moved back to his native Aberdeen in recent times.

Reflecting on his appointment, Cummings said: “I am hugely honoured and excited to be named as the new manager of Turriff United Football Club.

“There were many attractions to the job for myself, none more so than working with a very talented group of players and alongside a highly ambitious board.

“There has been great work done in the last few years at this football club and it will be my job to further enhance this going forward during my tenure as manager.”

Playing days

Defender Cummings started his playing career with Chelsea, although he never made it into the first-team.

His time at Stamford Bridge included loan spells at West Brom, Dundee United and Bournemouth before he joined the Cherries permanently in 2003.

During his time on the south coast Cummings helped Bournemouth win promotion from League Two on two occasions before leaving in 2012 to join Wimbledon.

However, such was his status at the Vitality Stadium he received a testimonial against AC Milan in 2016.

Cummings earned one Scotland cap against a Hong Kong League XI in 2002.

Since his retirement he has worked for Bournemouth as an elite youth coach before a spell scouting for Bristol City.