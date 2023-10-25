Warren Cummings appointed as Turriff United manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Warren Cummings appointed as Turriff United manager

The former Bournemouth defender succeeds Dean Donaldson at the Haughs.

By Callum Law
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with Turriff chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United FC
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with Turriff chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United FC

Turriff United have appointed Warren Cummings as their new manager.

The former Scotland international takes over at the Haughs ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup second round clash with Cumnock Juniors.

Cummings succeeds Dean Donaldson, who left for Inverurie Locos earlier this month.

The 43-year-old spent the majority of his playing career in England, which included a lengthy stint at Bournemouth, but has moved back to his native Aberdeen in recent times.

Reflecting on his appointment, Cummings said: “I am hugely honoured and excited to be named as the new manager of Turriff United Football Club.

“There were many attractions to the job for myself, none more so than working with a very talented group of players and alongside a highly ambitious board.

“There has been great work done in the last few years at this football club and it will be my job to further enhance this going forward during my tenure as manager.”

Playing days

Defender Cummings started his playing career with Chelsea, although he never made it into the first-team.

His time at Stamford Bridge included loan spells at West Brom, Dundee United and Bournemouth before he joined the Cherries permanently in 2003.

During his time on the south coast Cummings helped Bournemouth win promotion from League Two on two occasions before leaving in 2012 to join Wimbledon.

However, such was his status at the Vitality Stadium he received a testimonial against AC Milan in 2016.

Cummings earned one Scotland cap against a Hong Kong League XI in 2002.

Since his retirement he has worked for Bournemouth as an elite youth coach before a spell scouting for Bristol City.

