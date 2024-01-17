Wrestlezone star Caleb Valhalla gunning for revenge in Aberdeen grudge match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrestlezone star Caleb Valhalla gunning for revenge in Aberdeen grudge match

Wrestlezone are set to host Granite City Showdown at the weekend with Valhalla topping the bill.

By Sean Wallace
Wrestler Caleb Valhalla is out for revenge when fighting in Aberdeen. Image: Stomp Photography.
Wrestler Caleb Valhalla is out for revenge when fighting in Aberdeen. Image: Stomp Photography.

Furious wrestling warrior Caleb Valhalla has vowed to teach rising ring stars Ronan King and Connor Malloy a lesson on Saturday.

“The Mighty” Valhalla will team up with Undisputed champion “Lost Boy” Aspen Faith for a bad blood clash at Wrestlezone’s Granite City Showdown.

The tag-team grudge match will top the bill at the Rich Energy Arena in Aberdeen.

Tri-Counties champion Valhalla has linked up with Faith in reaction to a shocking flashpoint at Wrestlezone’s recent Christmas Chaos event.

Having successfully defended the Undisputed belt against Malloy, title-holder Faith was attacked by King.

Malloy then joined in the attack before Valhalla intervened and chased off the duo – now he is gunning for revenge.

Wrester Caleb Valhalla to fight in Aberdeen. Image: Brian Battensby.
Wrester Caleb Valhalla to fight in Aberdeen. Image: Brian Battensby.

Valhalla said: “Ronan and Connor made a big mistake that is going to come back to bite them.

“They have maybe forgotten that Caleb Valhalla and Aspen Faith have been forging a great friendship across the realms.

“Those two young scamps have bitten off more than they can chew with us.

“I am Tri-Counties champion and Aspen is Undisputed champion, so we have plenty of experience beating up wrestlers who think they are more than they are.

“We are going to teach them a lesson.”

‘They made a huge mistake’

Highly-rated star Valhalla beat King to reclaim the Tri-Counties title at Christmas Chaos at Danestone Community Centre last month.

Faith retained his Undisputed championship belt by overcoming the challenge of Malloy at the same event.

However, chaos reigned at the conclusion of Faith’s title defence.

Caleb Valhalla in action against Ronan King. Image: Brian Battensby.
Caleb Valhalla in action against Ronan King. Image: Brian Battensby.

Valhalla said: “Aspen and Connor had a great title match, and when it finished, I thought that was the end.

“However, King attacked Aspen and then Connor decided to join in.

“I was shocked and very quickly realised I had to jump to my friend Aspen’s aid.

“They made a big mistake.”

Wrestler 'The Mighty' Caleb Valhalla enters the arena ready for action. Image: Brian Battensby.
Wrestler ‘The Mighty’ Caleb Valhalla enters the arena ready for action. Image: Brian Battensby.

Strong connection with Aspen Faith

Valhalla and King have held a long running grudge.

That bad blood continued at Christmas Chaos when King took the Tri-Counties belt from Valhalla, who later won it back last month.

It will reach fever pitch on Saturday.

Caleb Valhalla wrestles against friend Lost Boy Aspen Faith. Image: Brian Battensby.
Caleb Valhalla wrestles against friend Lost Boy Aspen Faith. Image: Brian Battensby.

Valhalla said: “Ronan King and I have had a bit of back and forth and he stole my Tri-Counties championship.

“We went to battle and I vanquished King to take my title back.

“Now I will face him again alongside Aspen.

“At Aberdeen Anarchy, Aspen and myself pushed each other to the limit (Undisputed championship title fight, May 2023).

“A mutual respect was formed and we wanted to keep fighting each other.

“Then we began to realise we are good friends and are even better at fighting others.

“So we joined forces.

“Skol, skol, skol.”

The Outfit to defend tag-team title

In the other fights on the bill, The Outfit make the first defence of their tag-team title when facing Foundation Of The Future’s Bruiser Brad Evans and Ryan Riley.

Also competing is Evan Young, who makes his long-awaited return to WrestleZone when colliding with former tag-team champion Chris Archer.

Mikkey Vago will face former tag-team champion Lou King Sharp.

Zach Dynamite, back, and Damien, front, in action. Image: Brian Battensby.
Zach Dynamite, back, and Damien, front, in action. Image: Brian Battensby.

The duo have competed together when facing former WWE Superstars such as D-Von Dudley, Carlito and The Hurricane.

Now they will face off at Granite City Showdown.

In another match, Tommy Raiden and Oliver Green collide with former Undisputed and Tri-Counties champion Zach Dynamite.

Former Sterling Oil team-mates The Revolutionary – Damien and William Sterling reunite to face Bryan Tucker and Rhys Dawkins in the VIP ticket-holder match.

Tickets are available at www.ringsideworld.co.uk/events.php?id=6708

Conversation