Wrestlezone star Caleb Valhalla gunning for revenge in Aberdeen grudge match

Furious wrestling warrior Caleb Valhalla has vowed to teach rising ring stars Ronan King and Connor Malloy a lesson on Saturday.

“The Mighty” Valhalla will team up with Undisputed champion “Lost Boy” Aspen Faith for a bad blood clash at Wrestlezone’s Granite City Showdown.

The tag-team grudge match will top the bill at the Rich Energy Arena in Aberdeen.

Tri-Counties champion Valhalla has linked up with Faith in reaction to a shocking flashpoint at Wrestlezone’s recent Christmas Chaos event.

Having successfully defended the Undisputed belt against Malloy, title-holder Faith was attacked by King.

Malloy then joined in the attack before Valhalla intervened and chased off the duo – now he is gunning for revenge.

Valhalla said: “Ronan and Connor made a big mistake that is going to come back to bite them.

“They have maybe forgotten that Caleb Valhalla and Aspen Faith have been forging a great friendship across the realms.

“Those two young scamps have bitten off more than they can chew with us.

“I am Tri-Counties champion and Aspen is Undisputed champion, so we have plenty of experience beating up wrestlers who think they are more than they are.

“We are going to teach them a lesson.”

‘They made a huge mistake’

Highly-rated star Valhalla beat King to reclaim the Tri-Counties title at Christmas Chaos at Danestone Community Centre last month.

Faith retained his Undisputed championship belt by overcoming the challenge of Malloy at the same event.

However, chaos reigned at the conclusion of Faith’s title defence.

Valhalla said: “Aspen and Connor had a great title match, and when it finished, I thought that was the end.

“However, King attacked Aspen and then Connor decided to join in.

“I was shocked and very quickly realised I had to jump to my friend Aspen’s aid.

“They made a big mistake.”

Strong connection with Aspen Faith

Valhalla and King have held a long running grudge.

That bad blood continued at Christmas Chaos when King took the Tri-Counties belt from Valhalla, who later won it back last month.

It will reach fever pitch on Saturday.

Valhalla said: “Ronan King and I have had a bit of back and forth and he stole my Tri-Counties championship.

“We went to battle and I vanquished King to take my title back.

“Now I will face him again alongside Aspen.

“At Aberdeen Anarchy, Aspen and myself pushed each other to the limit (Undisputed championship title fight, May 2023).

“A mutual respect was formed and we wanted to keep fighting each other.

“Then we began to realise we are good friends and are even better at fighting others.

“So we joined forces.

“Skol, skol, skol.”

The Outfit to defend tag-team title

In the other fights on the bill, The Outfit make the first defence of their tag-team title when facing Foundation Of The Future’s Bruiser Brad Evans and Ryan Riley.

Also competing is Evan Young, who makes his long-awaited return to WrestleZone when colliding with former tag-team champion Chris Archer.

Mikkey Vago will face former tag-team champion Lou King Sharp.

The duo have competed together when facing former WWE Superstars such as D-Von Dudley, Carlito and The Hurricane.

Now they will face off at Granite City Showdown.

In another match, Tommy Raiden and Oliver Green collide with former Undisputed and Tri-Counties champion Zach Dynamite.

Former Sterling Oil team-mates The Revolutionary – Damien and William Sterling reunite to face Bryan Tucker and Rhys Dawkins in the VIP ticket-holder match.

Tickets are available at www.ringsideworld.co.uk/events.php?id=6708