Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull gears up for dual title rematch

WATCH: Relive the title thriller as north fighter aims to score a revenge win over Lanarkshire rival Dylan Arbuckle in Glasgow.

By Paul Chalk
Newarthill boxer Dylan Arbuckle, left, and Calum Turnbull from Inverness.
Newarthill boxer Dylan Arbuckle, left, and Calum Turnbull from Inverness during their fight last October. Image: Jasperimage

Calum Turnbull is turning the heat up on his boxing career – by sparring with a trio of title-holders in a part-time switch to Glasgow.

On Thursday, the Inverness City ABC fighter will be chasing an historic first Celtic Super Bantamweight strap as he takes on Newarthill’s Dylan Arbuckle, who won the vacant Scottish Super Bantamweight belt against Turnbull in Inverness last October in a knife-edge 96-95 outcome.

In a rematch dubbed ‘Repeat or Revenge’ at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow, the 24-year-old Highlander will be out to turn the tables and walk off as a winner of both titles.

His club’s head coach Laurie Redfern teed him up with first class sparring partners as Joe Ham’s Nightmare Boxing Club in the Gorbals.

Taking constructive criticism on chin

And ‘Titanium’ Turnbull, explained how the change of scene has given him fresh zest ahead of this second clash with highly-rated champion Arbuckie.

He said: “I have made adjustments to now training part-time in Glasgow where I have been under some really good influences.

“I’ve had some brilliant sparring partners – Nathaniel Collins, who is British featherweight champion, Liam Davies, who is fighting for a world title this month, and Matty McHale, who is fighting for the Commonwealth silver title five weeks after my fight. Sparring with such top boxers has helped me come on a lot.

“When you train with someone new, they can pick up on things and I have learned a lot, including taking on a lot of constructive criticism. I feel that will help me.

“I am looking forward to learning each and every day.”

Glasgow venue is top fight attraction

Three of Turnbull’s four professional wins have come at his home venue, the Drumossie Hotel, but he believes he can put on a show at this St Andrew’s Sporting Club boxing dinner.

He said: “After having several fights at the Drumossie, this is where I see true potential in fighting down in Glasgow.

“When you fight in your home town, you can get stuck in the same motion in and around the same people, but the Radisson Blu is a venue where many famous fight have taken place.

“I will really have to put on a top performance this time around.”

Inverness City ABC’s Calum Turnbull.

Winning ‘would mean everything’

Having pushed Arbuckle all the way last time, Turnbull is confident with big prizes up for grabs, he can cause his opponent fresh problems.

He said: “What’s happened has happened and I can’t take much from the last fight, to be honest. I have a different game plan, as will he.

“That said, in terms of the performance, there is not too much I need to change because the result was so close.

“We have the Celtic and Scottish title on the line. It would be great to take both titles. It would mean everything to me.

“If I win this, I’d be the first Inverness boxer to win the Celtic professional title, so there’s a chance of making history.”

Arbuckle is a ‘top-class’ fighter

And Turnbull is full of praise for his ring rival going into this revenge mission.

He added: “Anyone within boxing in Scotland, in the amateurs and pros, knows who Dylan Arbuckle is.

“Although I lost, it was against one of the best boxers in Scotland and it was only by one point.

“It was not as if I lost against someone mediocre – Dylan is a top-class fighter.”

Champion Stewart set for Aviemore

Meanwhile, recently crowned Scottish Super featherweight champion, ‘Highland Warrior’ George Stewart from Inverness will be out to defend his title next month.

Coached by his dad Bruno, the 21-year-old has won his six professional contests so far, most recently against Dundee’s Charlie Doig in Alloa to become a national winner.

Looking to take that from his grasp in Aviemore on Saturday, April 20 will be 28-year-old Andy Tham from Cumbernauld, who has five victories from six on his CV.

Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Highland boxers as Scottish title thriller ends in defeat for Calum Turnbull

