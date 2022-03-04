Aberdeen Grammar to raise funds for Ukraine appeal at final Premiership game of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club are going to use their final Premiership game of the season to raise some funds to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The Rubislaw club are appealing to supporters to give generously to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal at their Premiership game with Musselburgh.

Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson said: “We shall have a minute of applause before the game to which entry will be free, but we’ll be asking those who attend to donate to the appeal with no minimum or maximum fee.

“One hundred per cent of all monies from other sources on the day will also go to the fund.

“We hope the public at the game will dig deep for a worthy cause.

“We would also like to send a message of support to the people of Ukraine to let them know that we are thinking of them at a sad and difficult time for their country.”

The game kicks off at 3pm.

