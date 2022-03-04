Aberdeen Grammar to raise funds for Ukraine appeal at final Premiership game of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar to raise funds for Ukraine appeal at final Premiership game of the season

By Jack Nixon
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:53 am
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson.
Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club are going to use their final Premiership game of the season to raise some funds to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The Rubislaw club are appealing to supporters to give generously to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal at their Premiership game with Musselburgh.

Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson said: “We shall have a minute of applause before the game to which entry will be free, but we’ll be asking those who attend to donate to the appeal with no minimum or maximum fee.

“One hundred per cent of all monies from other sources on the day will also go to the fund.

“We hope the public at the game will dig deep for a worthy cause.

“We would also like to send a message of support to the people of Ukraine to let them know that we are thinking of them at a sad and difficult time for their country.”

The game kicks off at 3pm.

