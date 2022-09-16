Rugby: Ellon host Aberdeenshire in pick of Caley Division 1 fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caledonian clubs swing back into action tomorrow after their enforced break with the pick of the games in Caley Division 1 at the Meadows where Ellon host Aberdeenshire.

The hosts will attempt to build on their impressive opener at Caithness where they scored 60 points, while the newly-promoted Shire will be bidding to shrug off their disappointing start, losing 47-17 at Dunfermline, one of the title favourites.

Aberdeen Wanderers get their campaign underway at home to the Fifers, giving them an early opportunity to send out shockwaves in the division.

Caithness have home comforts against Hillfoots, and an early chance to put the Ellon defeat behind them.

In Caley 2 North, RAF Lossiemouth, the early pacesetters can consolidate their position at home to Banff who made a shaky start at Ross Sutherland, while Moray meet Aberdeen Grammar 2nds in Elgin with both sides seeking a first win.

Gordonians 2nds may well be in line for a second consecutive promotion and enjoy home advantage against Mackie at Countesswells.

Elsewhere in the division, Highland 2nds host North Police Scotland, while Ross Sutherland will hope to make a successful raid on Lerwick where they meet Shetland.

In Caley 3 North there is an intriguing clash at Banchory where Deeside and Dyce, two of last season’s promotion contenders, will be keen to keep their respective challenges on track.

Garioch, after a fine 29-17 opening day win at the expense of Deeside, entertain Aberdeen University Medics at Kellands Park.

Turriff play Caithness 2nds, Fraserburgh are home to Aberdeenshire 2nds and Inverness Craig Dunain host Kinloss Eagles.

Highland 3rds are away to Stornoway, bidding to keep the Canal Park side’s unbeaten record going in National League I and Caley 2 and 3 North.