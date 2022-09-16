Rugby: Ellon host Aberdeenshire in pick of Caley Division 1 fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon host Aberdeenshire in pick of Caley Division 1 fixtures

By Jack Nixon
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:49 am
Newly-promoted Aberdeenshire head to the Meadows.
Newly-promoted Aberdeenshire head to the Meadows.

Caledonian clubs swing back into action tomorrow after their enforced break with the pick of the games in Caley Division 1 at the Meadows where Ellon host Aberdeenshire.

The hosts will attempt to build on their impressive opener at Caithness where they scored 60 points, while the newly-promoted Shire will be bidding to shrug off their disappointing start, losing 47-17 at Dunfermline, one of the title favourites.

Aberdeen Wanderers get their campaign underway at home to the Fifers, giving them an early opportunity to send out shockwaves in the division.

Caithness have home comforts against Hillfoots, and an early chance to put the Ellon defeat behind them.

In Caley 2 North, RAF Lossiemouth, the early pacesetters can consolidate their position at home to Banff who made a shaky start at Ross Sutherland, while Moray meet Aberdeen Grammar 2nds in Elgin with both sides seeking a first win.

Gordonians 2nds may well be in line for a second consecutive promotion and enjoy home advantage against Mackie at Countesswells.

Rugby: Matt Schosser reinvigorated for new challenge with Gordonians

Elsewhere in the division, Highland 2nds host North Police Scotland, while Ross Sutherland will hope to make a successful raid on Lerwick where they meet Shetland.

In Caley 3 North there is an intriguing clash at Banchory where Deeside and Dyce, two of last season’s promotion contenders, will be keen to keep their respective challenges on track.

Garioch, after a fine 29-17 opening day win at the expense of Deeside, entertain Aberdeen University Medics at Kellands Park.

Turriff play Caithness 2nds, Fraserburgh are home to Aberdeenshire 2nds and Inverness Craig Dunain host Kinloss Eagles.

Highland 3rds are away to Stornoway, bidding to keep the Canal Park side’s unbeaten record going in National League I and Caley 2 and 3 North.

