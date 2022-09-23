Rugby: Ellon look to maintain unbeaten start at Grangemouth Stags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon look to maintain unbeaten start at Grangemouth Stags

By Jack Nixon
September 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:24 am
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.

Ellon take their unbeaten record to Grangemouth where the equally high-flying Stags await the Meadows men, defending their own high-scoring run in Caley Division 1.

The two protagonists have scored more than 50 points in each of the two games played.

The Aberdeenshire side have conceded 56 points in their two outings while Grangemouth have only leaked 29 in their two encounters.

Last week Ellon shipped 31 points last week at home to newly promoted Aberdeenshire at home, but racked up 57 in a thrilling clash against Charlie Catto’s resurgent side.

Home advantage may count for much in what will certainly be a challenging clash.

And yet for all their high-scoring feats of the two, it is Dunfermline who top the division after two games, having run in 83 points against Aberdeen Wanderers last week and 47 in the opening game of the season. The Fifers will start as heavy favourites against bottom side Blairgowrie at McKane Park.

In the other game in the eight-team league, Aberdeen Wanderers meet Caithness at Groats Road in what could be another high-scoring clash.

In Caley 2 North, joint leaders Shetland are not in action, making co-leaders RAF Lossiemouth game at Mackie the game of the day, particularly as the Redcloak side bounced back to form last week at Countesswells where they stunned 2nd Gordonians 36-32 in a nail-biting affair.

Elsewhere, Banff will have their work cut out at Duff House to contain 2nd Highland, while the clashes between North Police Scotland and Moray and Ross Sutherland and 2nd Gordonians are likely to be close run things.

In Caley 3 North, leaders Garioch are at Woodside where they meet 2nd Aberdeenshire but the eye-catcher in the division is in Aberdeen where second-placed Dyce host Aberdeen University Medics who were unlucky 18-12 losers at Garioch last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Highland looking to make gains on the road in National 1
0
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
National Leagues: Grammar seek home comforts as Gordonians aim for three-in-a-row
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Aberdeen teams in National Leagues
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Davie Carson looking to make most of Highland's pace in National 1
0
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Nat Coe. Photo by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe challenges side to turn positives into points
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy targeting quick return to National 2
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon host Aberdeenshire in pick of Caley Division 1 fixtures
Head coach Bryan Easson and captain Rachel Malcolm will lead Scotland in New Zealand.
Scotland Women select most experienced squad ever for Rugby World Cup finals
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson names north-east and Highland players in squad…

More from Press and Journal

Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Ellon face a difficult test this weekend.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks