Rugby: Ellon look to maintain unbeaten start at Grangemouth Stags

Ellon take their unbeaten record to Grangemouth where the equally high-flying Stags await the Meadows men, defending their own high-scoring run in Caley Division 1.

The two protagonists have scored more than 50 points in each of the two games played.

The Aberdeenshire side have conceded 56 points in their two outings while Grangemouth have only leaked 29 in their two encounters.

Last week Ellon shipped 31 points last week at home to newly promoted Aberdeenshire at home, but racked up 57 in a thrilling clash against Charlie Catto’s resurgent side.

Home advantage may count for much in what will certainly be a challenging clash.

And yet for all their high-scoring feats of the two, it is Dunfermline who top the division after two games, having run in 83 points against Aberdeen Wanderers last week and 47 in the opening game of the season. The Fifers will start as heavy favourites against bottom side Blairgowrie at McKane Park.

In the other game in the eight-team league, Aberdeen Wanderers meet Caithness at Groats Road in what could be another high-scoring clash.

In Caley 2 North, joint leaders Shetland are not in action, making co-leaders RAF Lossiemouth game at Mackie the game of the day, particularly as the Redcloak side bounced back to form last week at Countesswells where they stunned 2nd Gordonians 36-32 in a nail-biting affair.

Elsewhere, Banff will have their work cut out at Duff House to contain 2nd Highland, while the clashes between North Police Scotland and Moray and Ross Sutherland and 2nd Gordonians are likely to be close run things.

In Caley 3 North, leaders Garioch are at Woodside where they meet 2nd Aberdeenshire but the eye-catcher in the division is in Aberdeen where second-placed Dyce host Aberdeen University Medics who were unlucky 18-12 losers at Garioch last week.