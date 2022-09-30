Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe lifts players for Melrose challenge after last-gasp Stirling loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe lifts players for Melrose challenge after last-gasp Stirling loss

By Jamie Durent
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Nat Coe had to lift the Aberdeen Grammar players after their gut-punch loss against Stirling, but is confident they can get off the mark for the season.

Grammar let a late lead slip against Stirling at Rubislaw, with the visitors scoring two late tries to earn a 25-24 triumph. Grammar also missed a penalty with the last kick of the game which would have snatched victory.

It was almost the perfect performance for co-lead coach Coe, who sees progress being made in pursuit of a first league win of the season.

That quest takes them to the Borders and Melrose this weekend and Coe, in his first campaign coaching alongside Greig Ryan, believes the players will be in the right frame of mind to compete.

Aberdeen Grammar players during the game against Stirling County. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar players during the game against Stirling County. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s pretty difficult (to pick players up). We said after the game that this is where we’re at. We’d let the game get away from us.

“We made a conscious effort to make Tuesday night (training) as enjoyable as possible; we need boys to keep coming and if they’re not enjoying their games and losing, we need to make sure they’re enjoying training and getting better.

“The game we played on Saturday, compared to where we were against Gala, was poles apart. We were two or three mistakes away from a pretty complete performance. We defended well in the first half but let a silly try in during the second half.

“We attacked well and scored some really nice tries. We were a win away from it being a perfect performance. We’ve got to take loads of positives from that and get on with next week.”

Grammar will be without forwards Scott Renfrew and Ross Cameron this weekend, after both went off early against Stirling with concussions.

“Your best-laid plans quite often change,” added Coe. “We had two significant injuries in the first 10 minutes on Saturday, so we had to adapt and the guys did that well.

“We’re always learning, thinking about the combinations we choose and who we’ve got on the bench because things like that can happen.

Aberdeen Grammar chase their first win of the season against Melrose this weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar chase their first win of the season against Melrose this weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Both guys are OK but will be out for the next couple of weeks, as we follow the return to play protocols. The main thing is they’re recovering well.”

Melrose only have one win to their name themselves in National One, beating Watsonian 40-19 a fortnight ago.

“We expect a strong team and they’ll probably play in a Borders style, try to move the ball quickly,” said Coe. “We need to be sharp on our turnovers.

“They’ve got the 4G pitch down there so them looking to play quickly suits us. We’ll be trying to utilise that speed as well.”

