Rugby: Grammar’s away woes continue as Gordonians maintain 100% winning start

By Jack Nixon
October 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin charges forward against GHA
It was another tough trip to the Borders for Aberdeen Grammar.

Aberdeen Grammar crashed to their fourth defeat in four starts, three of which have been in the Borders, to leave them bottom of National League 1.

With a generally young side who are rapidly learning it is clear there are no easy pickings in this most competitive of leagues as Grammar found to their cost at Melrose.

The 64-11 defeat at the Greenyards was hard to bear for captain and centre Tom Aplin.

He said: “This was a tough day for our young guys, not helped by losing stand-off Sam Knudson and hooker Ben Inglis with injuries in the first 20 minutes.

“Next week’s home game with Watsonians, who are just above us in the league, has now become a must-win game.”

Coe remaining positive

The concerning fact for the Rubislaw side is that Melrose are not rated one of the top sides in the league, having only won one another game and yet were able to breach the Grammar line 10 times in the course of the afternoon.

A long journey and the unaccustomed experience of playing on artificial turf does not explain the defeat, although co-head coach Nat Coe remained upbeat.

He said: “Today was tough. To their credit Melrose played well, spreading the ball wide quickly as we knew they would, utilising their 4G pitch to best advantage.

“All teams suffer days like this but coming on the back of last week’s narrow defeat at home to Stirling, it was hard to take but we gave them too many easy options.

“We believe in what we are trying to do and will continue to work hard. I have tremendous respect for the guys who stuck with it. We can build on that.”

Grammar’s points came from a Tefion Osbourne try and two Alpin penalties in a game to forget for the Rubislaw faithful.

Excellent start for Gordonians continues

Gordonians had no such concerns at Strathmore where the Countesswells side recorded their fourth consecutive win to retain their top position in National League 3, easing to a convincing 45- 26 victory in a feisty affair.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice was happy with the outcome, especially as his charges have now racked up 170 points in four games.

With a home game to come against Perthshire the Aberdeen side will be bidding to go through the 200 barrier on Saturday.

Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

The demanding Morrice said: “We are scoring tries for fun, but on the other hand have conceded 72 points which is too many for a side who are seeking promotion.

“But we are in a good place, and playing exciting rugby. Most of all the guys are enjoying it.”

Strathmore did not help their own cause, having a player dismissed in the first half, while picking up two yellow cards in the second.

The visitors were not blameless, picking up two yellow cards of their own, but consoling themselves with seven tries in a generally confident win.

Gordonians led 21-14 at half time before finishing strongly in second period with four further tries.

Big scores in Caley leagues

In Caley Division I, Dunfermline look the team most likely to pose Ellon the most problems in the race for promotion after an emphatic 35-16 win at Grangemouth.

In the derby clash at Woodside Aberdeenshire showed their mettle in a rousing 60-26 win against Aberdeen Wanderers.

In Caley 2 North, there were some astonishingly high scores, including Shetland’s 89-19 victory at the expense of 2nd Gordonians, while Moray racked up a 69-21 win at home to Banff.

Mackie were brought down to earth by Highland in Inverness, losing out 41-15 and 2nd Aberdeen Grammar were beaten 48-35 at Rubislaw by North Police.

In the top of the table clash in Caley 3 North, Garioch fended off the challenge of Dyce, easing home 36-24 at Kellands Park.

In a thoroughly entertaining performance, Aberdeen University Medics beat Fraserburgh 39-0, although the Aberdeenshire side who were having their first outing of the season never stopped trying against the talented students who might yet feature in the title race.

Editor's Picks