Rugby: Highland fall short despite second half heroics against Kelso

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland’s second-half heroics at Kelso were not enough to give the Canal Park side a much-cherished win on the road in National League 1.

But head coach Davie Carson said he was proud of his battling charges after their 24-21 defeat at Poynder Park.

He said: “I have nothing but praise for the guys who came three points short of a major achievement in Border country.

“It’s a tough place to come against sides who are much more streetwise than clubs north of the Forth.

“It’s a steep learning curve for us, but one we must learn from but at least we have a valuable losing bonus to take home to Inverness before we hit the road again for Edinburgh next week when we meet Stewart’s Meville.”

Highland had difficulty getting hold of the ball in the first half, relying on stand-off Scott Fraser to kick two penalties to keep them in touch with the Borderers who scored two converted tries to lead 14-6 at the break, although lack of composure denied the northerners at least one try.

The second half got off to the worst possible start for the Canal Park side who shipped a sloppy converted try to give them a mountain to climb at 21-6 in arrears.

Thereafter it was all Highland who dominated the game, running in three tries, none of which Fraser was able to convert in the strong autumn breeze.

The Highland tries were attributed to winger Magnus Hendry, scrum-half Hugo Crush and flanker Gordon Gregor, while Kelso kept their noses in front with a penalty, their only points of the second half.

The result leaves the Inverness side in fifth place, nine points behind leaders Gala and much to do with only one promotion place on offer.

In the meantime, Orkney were finding it equally hard on the road, losing 41-14 at Howe of Fife.

Orkney head coach Derek Robb said: “It’s the smartest back line we have played this season.

“They never missed a tackle but we bounced back in the second half, scoring two tries through Craig Slater and Robbie Firth, both converted by stand-off Connor Hancock.

“We now know what we need to address our progress in this league.”

A home game against winless Greenock Wanderers on Saturday gives the Pickaquoy outfit the opportunity to consolidate their mid-table position in National League 3, and an opportunity to prepare for the eagerly anticipated derby clash with Gordonians next month.