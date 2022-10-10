Rugby: Highland fall short despite second half heroics against Kelso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Highland fall short despite second half heroics against Kelso

By Jack Nixon
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:11 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Highland’s second-half heroics at Kelso were not enough to give the Canal Park side a much-cherished win on the road in National League 1.

But head coach Davie Carson said he was proud of his battling charges after their 24-21 defeat at Poynder Park.

He said: “I have nothing but praise for the guys who came three points short of a major achievement in Border country.

“It’s a tough place to come against sides who are much more streetwise than clubs north of the Forth.

“It’s a steep learning curve for us, but one we must learn from but at least we have a valuable losing bonus to take home to Inverness before we hit the road again for Edinburgh next week when we meet Stewart’s Meville.”

Highland had difficulty getting hold of the ball in the first half, relying on stand-off Scott Fraser to kick two penalties to keep them in touch with the Borderers who scored two converted tries to lead 14-6 at the break, although lack of composure denied the northerners at least one try.

The second half got off to the worst possible start for the Canal Park side who shipped a sloppy converted try to give them a mountain to climb at 21-6 in arrears.

Thereafter it was all Highland who dominated the game, running in three tries, none of which Fraser was able to convert in the strong autumn breeze.

The Highland tries were attributed to winger Magnus Hendry, scrum-half Hugo Crush and flanker Gordon Gregor, while Kelso kept their noses in front with a penalty, their only points of the second half.

The result leaves the Inverness side in fifth place, nine points behind leaders Gala and much to do with only one promotion place on offer.

In the meantime, Orkney were finding it equally hard on the road, losing 41-14 at Howe of Fife.

Orkney head coach Derek Robb said: “It’s the smartest back line we have played this season.

“They never missed a tackle but we bounced back in the second half, scoring two tries through Craig Slater and Robbie Firth, both converted by stand-off Connor Hancock.

“We now know what we need to address our progress in this league.”

A home game against winless Greenock Wanderers on Saturday gives the Pickaquoy outfit the opportunity to consolidate their mid-table position in National League 3, and an opportunity to prepare for the eagerly anticipated derby clash with Gordonians next month.

