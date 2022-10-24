Highland edge tight encounter against Gala; Orkney pay for poor second half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland edge tight encounter against Gala; Orkney pay for poor second half

By Jack Nixon
October 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 9:37 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Highland chalked up an impressive 14-10 victory against Gala at Canal Park, much to the delight of head coach Davie Carson.

The result leaves Highland in fifth spot in National One with five wins from their opening seven games and only three points behind third-place Gala.

Carson said: “I could not be more proud of the guys in a stirring contest which we just shaded against a Gala side who beat us twice last season.

“We just wouldn’t capitulate in the desperate closing stages of added time.

“The win keeps us in touch, although Kelso, the surprise package in the league have won all their seven games.

“An away game at Stirling County next week should hold no fears, especially after today’s performance before we go into the autumn break.”

A tenacious Highland led 6-0 at half time on the back of two well-struck penalties from full back Rory Carson.

They were stunned early in the second half when the Netherdale outfit broke out to score a converted try to take the lead.

Highland rallied and hit back through a touchdown of their own, attributed to captain and No 8 Callum Carson who took advantage of a great break from winger Magnus Hendry.

‘We made too many unenforced errors’

Although the captain’s cousin was unable to kick the conversion he did manage to slot a penalty to give the hosts a 14-7 lead, only for Gala to strike with a late penalty.

Backed by a huge, noisy home crowd the Canal Park side resisted the Border fightback to land an important victory, keeping them in a pack of four teams chasing leaders Kelso.

In Glasgow, Orkney were unable to improve on their top five place against Allan Glens on National League 3, going down 43-17 .

They were well in touch at half time at 17-10.

“We then made too many unenforced errors in the second half to fade out of the game,” said Derek Robb, the Orkney head coach.

The islanders’ try scorers were hooker Scott Rendall and stand-off Connor Hancock who also kicked two conversions and a penalty.

In Caley Division One, Dunfermline and Ellon continue to set the pace. Dunfermline were given a tough examination at Woodside but came through 38-17 against Aberdeenshire, while Ellon eased to 43-17 win at the Meadows where Caithness were the visitors, leaving the top two locked on 27 points, nine ahead of Grangemouth.

In Caley 2 North, Moray maintained their five-point lead at the head of affairs after a thrilling encounter at Countesswells where they won 29-28 against an unlucky 2nd Gordonians.

Second-placed 2nd Highland beat RAF Lossiemouth 20-15 on the road, while Shetland kept up their challenge in Lerwick where they beat Banff 69-12.

Aberdeen Grammar 2nds remain winless after a heavy 62-5 defeat away to Ross Sutherland.

In Caley 3 North, Deeside won 22-19 at Dyce, Stornoway defeated Highland 3rds 35-5 and Kinloss Eagles won 75-12 against Inverness Craig Dunain.

