Home Sport Rugby

Tom Williams: Gordonians have a target on their backs in National 3

By Paul Third
December 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 7:53 am
Tom Williams of Gordonians.
Tom Williams of Gordonians.

They are the only team in National 3 with a 100% winning record but Tom Williams knows Gordonians have a target on their backs.

A rousing 26-24 win at West of Scotland ended the GoGos nearest challengers’ perfect record but the tighthead prop Williams knows every team will be gunning for his side.

He said: “There’s no hiding away from the fact with 11 wins out of 11 and only two bonus points dropped everyone wants to be the first team to beat us.

“Every game is going to be a cup final and we’ve got to match up to that every week.

“Last weekend at West was a really big result given the context of the season so far but there are still a lot of games to be played.

“It was a big victory and we’re happy with how we performed but it was a game which could have gone either way.

“Both teams had chances to win and it was a great contest but thankfully we managed to take our opportunity and were delighted to come away with the victory.”

GoGos in the driving seat

Following their win, Gordonians are nine points clear at the halfway stage although West of Scotland have played a game less.

Williams knows his side cannot afford to rest on their laurels as they face another tough trip tomorrow at Howe of Fife.

Jim Fleetwood’s side edged Howe 30-12 at Countesswells on the opening day of the season but Williams expects a major test in Cupar.

He said: “Our win against Howe on the opening day of the season flattered us. They’re a great team and we’re under no illusions about how tough a game this is going to be.

“We’ve put ourselves in a strong position but we have to keep taking it one game at a time.

“The challenge this weekend is to win again and make it 12 in a row and only then will we look at our last game of the year at home to Greenock Wanderers next weekend.

“We have shown we are a good team and we have regrouped well in the summer after being relegated.

“We maybe were not quite ready for National 2 last season but we’ve put in consistently good performances and are looking strong this season.

“But as I said, we’ve still got a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

