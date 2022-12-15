Aberdeen Exiles and Aberdeen Select to lock horns in annual Boxing Day fixture at Rubislaw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east rugby clubs will come together on December 26 to provide players for the traditional Aberdeen Exiles versus Aberdeen Select game at Rubislaw.

Organiser Jim Sugden is looking forward to the 92-year-old fixture.

He said: “The Exiles game is one of the great traditions of north-east rugby which attracts by far the biggest crowd at any game in the season, as well as offering great running rugby.

“I am proud to be associated with the concept dreamed up by two homesick Aberdonians in the Savoy Hotel in London in 1930.

“It’s a great occasion, and one in which players and spectators can renew old friendships.”

Last season’s game was rated as one of the best ever, ending in a thumping 46-26 win for the Exiles, mainly due to a masterful performance from stand-off Rhuaridh Jackson.

The former Scotland player led his back division with authority in their eight try romp, bringing the substantial crowd to their feet on numerous occasions.

Over the years, the fixture has generally survived the elements, having only been postponed for the six years during the war, twice due to snow and in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Among the clubs who will offer up players for the Select will be Aberdeen Grammar, Aberdeenshire, Dyce, Ellon and newcomers from Taexeli. The Exiles team will be comprised of players from all over the UK. Both teams will be confirmed next week.

Meanwhile, Highland Rugby Club ring down the curtain on a year of celebrating 100 years of playing rugby in the community with the launch of a book.

‘100 Years of Highland Rugby Club’ has been written by an editorial team headed up by Graham Findlater, club president from 2019 to 2022.

The book acknowledges the contributions of players and officials made over 10 decades, while hinting that the best is still to come for the club.

Under-age teams, women’s rugby and the three senior teams at Canal Park all get honourable mentions, as do the officials who have helped make Highland Rugby one of the top sporting organisations in the north of Scotland.

The book is priced at £25 and can be obtained at Canal Park, Inverness.