Rugby: Annual Boxing Day encounter at Rubislaw has extra significance this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Annual Boxing Day encounter at Rubislaw has extra significance this year

By Jack Nixon
December 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ruaridh Jackson in action for the Aberdeen Exiles. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Ruaridh Jackson in action for the Aberdeen Exiles. Picture by Kami Thomson.

The organiser of the Aberdeen Exiles rugby game scheduled for Boxing Day at Rubislaw at 11am says the match will have a special significance this year.

Jim Sugden, a former Gordonians player and president, is a long time supporter of the fixture and has once again been charged with putting two teams together for the annual showdown.

He said: “It’s a great pleasure to be associated with the tradition.

“It is also a great opportunity to bring together all those who have a stake in the future of the sport in the north-east and discuss what has gone wrong in the local game, including the Aberdeen area not having a Premiership team.

“As it stands, if Aberdeen Grammar are relegated from National League One, the highest placed side in the area will be in National League Two which should not be acceptable to anyone who has ambitions for the game.

“So while I want to see spectators enjoy the best of local talent on Monday, I would like to see meaningful partnerships being forged in a bid to arrest the decline.”

The annual Aberdeen Exiles (hoops) v Aberdeen Select match at Rubislaw. Image: DC Thomson.

The fixture first played in 1930 has a great reputation for fine, open attacking rugby and will be no different this time round, according to Sugden.

He added: “Last year we had former Scotland player Rhuaridh Jackson running rings around the Select who in fairness had talents of their own who will be back again from Aberdeen Grammar, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen Wanderers, Dyce, Ellon and hopefully further afield.

“In particular Craig Shepherd has proved to be a great all rounder at Grammar, and like his teammate Doug Russell at Rubislaw is a crowd pleaser.

“It’s a great chance for local players to keep their game in shape for the first game in 2023 on January 7.

“There will also be some surprises in the Exiles line-up.”

A strong representation is also expected from Gordonians, the high-flyers of National League Three.

Players from Taexali will also be on show for the Aberdeen Select.

Stuart Corsar, a former pro player with Glasgow Warriors and a big favourite at Rubislaw and Kellands Park ,will be coaching the Exiles.

He said: “I will be ensuring the fine traditions of running rugby are on show.

“James Falls will add some dash to the proceedings, as will Ross Findlay and Bruce Sorbie.

“There will be a surprise presence from Australia, so once again we are set for a great day in which I hope friendships are renewed and new ones made.

“But like Jim Sugden I hope those there will take time to reflect on where the game is at locally. There are surely enough wise men around to ensure this happens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Glasgow won the 1872 Cup with victories in both legs.
Five pointers for the Six Nations from Glasgow Warriors' 1872 Cup victory
Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie scores Edinburgh's first try.
Edinburgh 25 Glasgow 32: Warriors storm back with brilliant tries to reclaim the 1872…
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland and Orkney reflect on their national league seasons so far
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine.
Rugby mid-term report: Gordonians exactly where they expected to be in National 3
Emiliano Boffelli has agreed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh.
1872 Cup: Emiliano Boffelli didn't get to Qatar, but is still staying at Edinburgh
Darcy Graham was Scotland's best performer in 2022.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Darcy Graham was Scotland's Player of the Year in 2022
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's Gordon Thomson on why combined efforts are needed to bring Premiership rugby…
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select took place at Rubislaw. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Rugby: Seven-try Aberdeen Exiles thrill on their way to Boxing Day win over Aberdeen…
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar chairman raises concerns over increased concussion risks for female rugby players to…
Several north of Scotland sports teams are facing a weekend kicking their heels due to the inclement weather.
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented