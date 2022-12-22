Rugby: Annual Boxing Day encounter at Rubislaw has extra significance this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The organiser of the Aberdeen Exiles rugby game scheduled for Boxing Day at Rubislaw at 11am says the match will have a special significance this year.

Jim Sugden, a former Gordonians player and president, is a long time supporter of the fixture and has once again been charged with putting two teams together for the annual showdown.

He said: “It’s a great pleasure to be associated with the tradition.

“It is also a great opportunity to bring together all those who have a stake in the future of the sport in the north-east and discuss what has gone wrong in the local game, including the Aberdeen area not having a Premiership team.

“As it stands, if Aberdeen Grammar are relegated from National League One, the highest placed side in the area will be in National League Two which should not be acceptable to anyone who has ambitions for the game.

“So while I want to see spectators enjoy the best of local talent on Monday, I would like to see meaningful partnerships being forged in a bid to arrest the decline.”

The fixture first played in 1930 has a great reputation for fine, open attacking rugby and will be no different this time round, according to Sugden.

He added: “Last year we had former Scotland player Rhuaridh Jackson running rings around the Select who in fairness had talents of their own who will be back again from Aberdeen Grammar, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen Wanderers, Dyce, Ellon and hopefully further afield.

“In particular Craig Shepherd has proved to be a great all rounder at Grammar, and like his teammate Doug Russell at Rubislaw is a crowd pleaser.

“It’s a great chance for local players to keep their game in shape for the first game in 2023 on January 7.

“There will also be some surprises in the Exiles line-up.”

A strong representation is also expected from Gordonians, the high-flyers of National League Three.

Players from Taexali will also be on show for the Aberdeen Select.

Stuart Corsar, a former pro player with Glasgow Warriors and a big favourite at Rubislaw and Kellands Park ,will be coaching the Exiles.

He said: “I will be ensuring the fine traditions of running rugby are on show.

“James Falls will add some dash to the proceedings, as will Ross Findlay and Bruce Sorbie.

“There will be a surprise presence from Australia, so once again we are set for a great day in which I hope friendships are renewed and new ones made.

“But like Jim Sugden I hope those there will take time to reflect on where the game is at locally. There are surely enough wise men around to ensure this happens.”