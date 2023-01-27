Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe sees performances heading in right direction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Results might not have reflected it this season but Nat Coe feels Aberdeen Grammar are heading in the right direction.

Grammar are embroiled in a relegation battle at the foot of National One but co-head coach Coe has seen enough encouragement in recent performances to suggest a brighter future lies ahead.

The Rubislaw side were relegated from the Premiership last year and have found the going tough in the second tier, with just two wins all season.

They welcome Ayr to the north-east on Saturday and Coe hopes performances start to get the results they merit.

“We always said that it would be a transition year for us and it has been that,” he said.

“We’ve had two good performances this side of Christmas and we need to make sure they continue improving.

‘We want to keep the momentum going’

“The most important thing for us is to get us playing at a decent level and get guys to enjoy playing in the run-in to the end of the season. We want to keep the momentum going through the club, which has been slipping of late.

“It takes a lot of time to change a team and a club. We got to Christmas and we’re working really hard to put in place a new way of playing and we’re just starting to see the fruits of that.

“We’re playing a new brand of rugby and that’s shifted momentum. We’ve seen that in training.”

Grammar saw last weekend’s trip to Watsonians postponed and suffered a late defeat the week previous to Melrose.

Aberdeen Grammar aims to repay supporters

But the team still feel the backing of the home support at Rubislaw despite their fluctuating fortunes.

“I think our supporters appreciate the players and coaches are doing everything they can through the week and on game-day,” said Coe. “It’s pretty clear with the conversations we’re having afterwards.

“The numbers are still good so we feel their backing. Hopefully we can turn in a few results to repay them.”

When results are not going your way, it can be easy to lose motivation.

But Grammar have a pool of 40 players to choose from this weekend, for their first and second teams, which is an indication that enthusiasm is still prevalent within the club.

“I have been there (when motivation is low), last season and at other clubs,” said Coe. “I remind the guys all the time that we’re all keen to do this.

“It’s to be a hobby that you enjoy doing. We’ve got a good core of friendships and relationships within the team and that’s starting to show on the pitch.

“It’s not about me as coach. I’m not out on the pitch. It’s about the guys who are playing and doing their best out there that need to be rewarded.”