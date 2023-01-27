Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe sees performances heading in right direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe sees performances heading in right direction

By Jamie Durent
January 27, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 1:00 pm
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar co-head coach Nat Coe.

Results might not have reflected it this season but Nat Coe feels Aberdeen Grammar are heading in the right direction.

Grammar are embroiled in a relegation battle at the foot of National One but co-head coach Coe has seen enough encouragement in recent performances to suggest a brighter future lies ahead.

The Rubislaw side were relegated from the Premiership last year and have found the going tough in the second tier, with just two wins all season.

They welcome Ayr to the north-east on Saturday and Coe hopes performances start to get the results they merit.

“We always said that it would be a transition year for us and it has been that,” he said.

“We’ve had two good performances this side of Christmas and we need to make sure they continue improving.

‘We want to keep the momentum going’

“The most important thing for us is to get us playing at a decent level and get guys to enjoy playing in the run-in to the end of the season. We want to keep the momentum going through the club, which has been slipping of late.

Aberdeen Grammar's Mark Galloway on the charge against Melrose.

“It takes a lot of time to change a team and a club. We got to Christmas and we’re working really hard to put in place a new way of playing and we’re just starting to see the fruits of that.

“We’re playing a new brand of rugby and that’s shifted momentum. We’ve seen that in training.”

Grammar saw last weekend’s trip to Watsonians postponed and suffered a late defeat the week previous to Melrose.

Aberdeen Grammar aims to repay supporters

But the team still feel the backing of the home support at Rubislaw despite their fluctuating fortunes.

“I think our supporters appreciate the players and coaches are doing everything they can through the week and on game-day,” said Coe. “It’s pretty clear with the conversations we’re having afterwards.

“The numbers are still good so we feel their backing. Hopefully we can turn in a few results to repay them.”

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe
Aberdeen Grammar co-head coach Nat Coe.

When results are not going your way, it can be easy to lose motivation.

But Grammar have a pool of 40 players to choose from this weekend, for their first and second teams, which is an indication that enthusiasm is still prevalent within the club.

“I have been there (when motivation is low), last season and at other clubs,” said Coe. “I remind the guys all the time that we’re all keen to do this.

“It’s to be a hobby that you enjoy doing. We’ve got a good core of friendships and relationships within the team and that’s starting to show on the pitch.

“It’s not about me as coach. I’m not out on the pitch. It’s about the guys who are playing and doing their best out there that need to be rewarded.”

