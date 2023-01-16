Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar suffer late collapse against Melrose; Lucky 13 for Gordonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar suffer late collapse against Melrose; Lucky 13 for Gordonians

By Jack Nixon
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 8:35 am
Aberdeen Grammar's Mark Galloway on the charge against Melrose. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's Mark Galloway on the charge against Melrose. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar gave their loyal support a brief glimpse of what might have been only to fall off the pace in the final 20 minutes against Melrose at Rubislaw.

Grammar overturned a 14-point deficit to lead 17-14 before conceding three converted tries in the closing quarter to lose 35-17.

The home support who have stood by their team in a season of anguish, deserved better but were happy to see their favourites apply themselves in a three-try burst early in the second half.

This followed a first half in which they had defended out of their skins against an all-action Greenyards side, restricting them to two converted tries.

‘Best performance of the season’

Nat Coe, co-head coach of Grammar had mixed emotions at the end of a long afternoon.

He said: “It’s always disappointing to lose but without question, this was our best performance of the season.

“There were positives all through the team. It’s an afternoon on which we can build. We’re not down yet.”

Aberdeen Grammar’s Craig Shepherd tries to make some ground. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Among the positives was an outstanding contribution from stand-off Sam Knudson who defended as though his life depended on it, while taking every opportunity to release his back division to great effect, especially in the 25-minute purple patch enjoyed by the hosts in the second half.

Melrose made the best of starts, ominously moving into a seven-point lead in only three minutes.

But Grammar seemed to have found faith in their tackling skills, resulting in only conceding one more converted try in the half.

Second half

The second half saw a complete turnaround in fortunes, as within three minutes of resuming the Rubislaw side had scored two tries, one of which was converted by Knudson to reduce the deficit to only two points.

The first came through their high-scoring prop Mark Galloway who was on hand to finish off a Grammar surge, followed almost immediately by winger Ross Cameron racing in at the corner.

Suddenly, it was game on and on the hour mark Knudson chipped the visitors’ defence to give centre Craig Shepherd a clear run at the line, giving Grammar a shock 17-14 lead, although Knudson was unable to add the extras.

No way through for Grammar’s Steven Rutledge (15). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Melrose to their credit, rose to the occasion, ending the home dream with three late tries, two of them in added time, attributed to scrum-half Bruce Colvine and with full back David Colvine adding his fifth conversion of the afternoon it was game set and match to the Borderers.

But the home support would have been heartened by the Grammar display, particularly the performances of No 8 Youssef Salem, flankers Teifion Osborne and Johnnie Gamba as well as locks Aaron and Cameron Robertson.

In the backs, Knudson and his two centres Shepherd and Paul Paxton were the picks.

Gordonians maintain momentum

At Countesswells, Gordonians made light of their clash with Whitecraigs, easing to a comfortable 40-14 win.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said: “It’s 13 consecutive wins, keeping us comfortably ahead of the pack but there will be tougher challenges to come.

“I am pleased with the attitude of the guys.

“We just need to keep it going.”

Gordonians were quickly into their stride, scoring in the opening minutes, going into the break 19-7 on the back of tries from Sean Mills (2) and Finn Lennox, two of which were converted by Ross Birnie.

In the second half, Mills completed his hat trick while Finn Troup, and captain Chris McIroy got in on the scoring spree as did Birnie with three more conversions, keeping the Aberdeen side 11 points clear at the head of affairs in National League Three and on track for a quick return to National League Two.

