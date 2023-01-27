Rugby: Ellon look to close the gap on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon look to close the gap on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

By Jack Nixon
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am
Ellon face Grangemouth Stags this weekend.
Ellon face Grangemouth Stags this weekend.

Ellon can keep the pressure on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline should they beat third-placed Grangemouth Stags at home tomorrow.

The Meadows side will be wary of the challenge the Stags bring after losing 32-31 against them earlier  in the season.

The Grangemouth side have also beaten Dunfermline 17-12 in Fife.

Dunfermline are six points clear at the top of the table, having played a game more than Ellon.

The Fifers are not in action tomorrow but elsewhere Aberdeenshire are at home to Hillfoots, while Aberdeen Wanderers make the long trip to Caithness, bidding for a first win of the season.

The Caley 2 North title race looks set to go the wire with the two contenders Moray and Highland 2nds both on the road knowing that a defeat would almost certainly hand their rivals the championship.

Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular Scotland place

Highland 2nds meet Gordonians 2nds at Countesswells, while Moray are at Invergordon where they meet Ross Sutherland who are always a hard nut to crack at home, though given their fine recent form the Elgin side will be favourites.

Mackie, who have enjoyed a good season and still have aspirations of coming third in the league, should be too good for winless Aberdeen Grammar 2nds.

Banff and North Police Scotland meet at Duff House where a win for the home side would give them an outside chance of overhauling the boys in blue in the run-in.

In Caley 3 North, runaway leaders Garioch are at home to Fraserburgh in the southern section. In the same section Aberdeen University Medics host Deeside,while Dyce play  Aberdeenshire 2nds.

In the only game in the northern section Caithness 2nds are at home to Turriff.

