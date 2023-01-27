Rugby: Ellon look to close the gap on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon can keep the pressure on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline should they beat third-placed Grangemouth Stags at home tomorrow.

The Meadows side will be wary of the challenge the Stags bring after losing 32-31 against them earlier in the season.

The Grangemouth side have also beaten Dunfermline 17-12 in Fife.

Dunfermline are six points clear at the top of the table, having played a game more than Ellon.

The Fifers are not in action tomorrow but elsewhere Aberdeenshire are at home to Hillfoots, while Aberdeen Wanderers make the long trip to Caithness, bidding for a first win of the season.

The Caley 2 North title race looks set to go the wire with the two contenders Moray and Highland 2nds both on the road knowing that a defeat would almost certainly hand their rivals the championship.

Highland 2nds meet Gordonians 2nds at Countesswells, while Moray are at Invergordon where they meet Ross Sutherland who are always a hard nut to crack at home, though given their fine recent form the Elgin side will be favourites.

Mackie, who have enjoyed a good season and still have aspirations of coming third in the league, should be too good for winless Aberdeen Grammar 2nds.

Banff and North Police Scotland meet at Duff House where a win for the home side would give them an outside chance of overhauling the boys in blue in the run-in.

In Caley 3 North, runaway leaders Garioch are at home to Fraserburgh in the southern section. In the same section Aberdeen University Medics host Deeside,while Dyce play Aberdeenshire 2nds.

In the only game in the northern section Caithness 2nds are at home to Turriff.