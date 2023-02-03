Highland ready for Scottish Cup test against Premiership hosts Musselburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Davie Carson is urging his Highland team to rise to the challenge of tackling top-flight opponents in the shape of Musselburgh in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The East Lothian outfit are battling for their lives at the foot of the Premiership and a winning fortnight has given them a chance of survival.

After beating GHA (Glasgow Hutcheson Aloysians) 31-28, they followed it up by beating Jed Forest 30-22 last weekend, taking their fight on to February 18 when they go for the win against mid-table Glasgow Hawks.

Highland, meanwhile, head south fresh from their 43-12 home victory against Stewart’s Melville, so are in fine fettle too.

Head coach Carson points to the Inverness side winning a dramatic tie at home to Musselburgh in 2019 in the National League Cup semis, a competition they finished runners-up in against Aberdeen Grammar.

Players ready for Premiership test

Carson knows it will be a stern test for his squad, but urges his confident team to relish this change of scene.

He said: “We’ve been doing our homework on Musselburgh this week.

“They’ve had a tough season, down near the bottom of the table most of the season, but they play Premiership rugby every week, so they will be a tough nut to crack.

“When we’ve played teams from the Premiership before, they always seem to be bigger and heavier and the speed of the breakdown seems to be a lot quicker. We’ve been working on that this week.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. When we played Musselburgh three years ago in the National Cup semi-final, we beat them with a last-minute try. We’ve done it before, so there’s nothing to say we can’t do it again.

“That said, we know it will be tough. They are hardened to Premiership rugby and it’s a step up from where we are. It’s a great test for the boys. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a wee break from the league as well – different team to face and a different ground for us.”

Once again there were a few guys who put their hand up in todays 43-12 win over Stewart's Melville RFC at Canal Park.

Straight selection switch for cup-tie

Gordon Gregor is back from a neck and shoulder injury for the trip south and he’ll replace Sean Blair, who misses out through work commitments, while the same backline as last week should be ready for action.

After Saturday, Highland will have a weekend off, returning for a fourth v fifth showdown at Gala on February 18.

The second 1 point game for the second week in a row, but the right side of the result this time

Orkney 23-22 Howe of Fife

Orkney making national impact

National Three side Orkney, meanwhile, can take plenty of satisfaction from their return to that level this season.

A nail-biting 23-22 victory at home to Howe of Fife saw them leapfrog their beaten visitors into fifth position after 15 fixtures.

The week previously, they were pipped to a 31-30 defeat away to the West of Scotland.

Second row Adam Watt explained how the side have adjusted well to being back in the national set-up as they aim to round off a strong campaign back at this level.

He said: “It’s really good being back in National Three. It is a big step up from the Caley Leagues. A lot of the games are so close and competitive to play in.

“Many of our games have finished a few points either way. It’s been so nip and tuck. In the middle of the league, the teams are so evenly-matched.

“We started the season with two away wins (against Royal High and Murrayfield Wanderers), which was great.

“By now, our target was to be around mid-table, so we’re quite pleased with being fifth and we’re quite hopeful we can finish in the top six overall to keep our place in National Three.

“Traditionally, we’re strong at home. We’ve lost a couple at home, but we’re always trying our best to take maximum points here against every side.

“Our supporters like to come and watch really competitive games. The crowd are enjoying it.”

Orkney return to action on February 18 when they travel to Greenock Wanderers, who are 11th following their 68-19 loss to Murrayfield Wanderers at the weekend.