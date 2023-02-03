Highland ready for Scottish Cup test against Premiership hosts Musselburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Highland ready for Scottish Cup test against Premiership hosts Musselburgh

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am
Gordon Gregor returns from injury for Highland's Scottish Cup tie at Musselburgh this weekend.
Gordon Gregor returns from injury for Highland's Scottish Cup tie at Musselburgh this weekend.

Davie Carson is urging his Highland team to rise to the challenge of tackling top-flight opponents in the shape of Musselburgh in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The East Lothian outfit are battling for their lives at the foot of the Premiership and a winning fortnight has given them a chance of survival.

After beating GHA (Glasgow Hutcheson Aloysians) 31-28, they followed it up by beating Jed Forest 30-22 last weekend, taking their fight on to February 18 when they go for the win against mid-table Glasgow Hawks.

Highland, meanwhile, head south fresh from their 43-12 home victory against Stewart’s Melville, so are in fine fettle too.

Head coach Carson points to the Inverness side winning a dramatic tie at home to Musselburgh in 2019 in the National League Cup semis, a competition they finished runners-up in against Aberdeen Grammar.

Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Players ready for Premiership test

Carson knows it will be a stern test for his squad, but urges his confident team to relish this change of scene.

He said: “We’ve been doing our homework on Musselburgh this week.

“They’ve had a tough season, down near the bottom of the table most of the season, but they play Premiership rugby every week, so they will be a tough nut to crack.

“When we’ve played teams from the Premiership before, they always seem to be bigger and heavier and the speed of the breakdown seems to be a lot quicker. We’ve been working on that this week.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. When we played Musselburgh three years ago in the National Cup semi-final, we beat them with a last-minute try. We’ve done it before, so there’s nothing to say we can’t do it again.

“That said, we know it will be tough. They are hardened to Premiership rugby and it’s a step up from where we are. It’s a great test for the boys. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a wee break from the league as well – different team to face and a different ground for us.”

Straight selection switch for cup-tie

Gordon Gregor is back from a neck and shoulder injury for the trip south and he’ll replace Sean Blair, who misses out through work commitments, while the same backline as last week should be ready for action.

After Saturday, Highland will have a weekend off, returning for a fourth v fifth showdown at Gala on February 18.

Orkney making national impact

National Three side Orkney, meanwhile, can take plenty of satisfaction from their return to that level this season.

A nail-biting 23-22 victory at home to Howe of Fife saw them leapfrog their beaten visitors into fifth position after 15 fixtures.

The week previously, they were pipped to a 31-30 defeat away to the West of Scotland.

Second row Adam Watt explained how the side have adjusted well to being back in the national set-up as they aim to round off a strong campaign back at this level.

He said: “It’s really good being back in National Three. It is a big step up from the Caley Leagues. A lot of the games are so close and competitive to play in.

“Many of our games have finished a few points either way. It’s been so nip and tuck. In the middle of the league, the teams are so evenly-matched.

“We started the season with two away wins (against Royal High and Murrayfield Wanderers), which was great.

“By now, our target was to be around mid-table, so we’re quite pleased with being fifth and we’re quite hopeful we can finish in the top six overall to keep our place in National Three.

“Traditionally, we’re strong at home. We’ve lost a couple at home, but we’re always trying our best to take maximum points here against every side.

“Our supporters like to come and watch really competitive games. The crowd are enjoying it.”

Orkney return to action on February 18 when they travel to Greenock Wanderers, who are 11th following their 68-19 loss to Murrayfield Wanderers at the weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

There were no fans at Twickenham when Scotland won 11-6 two years ago.
Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023…
Ric hard Cockerill gave Scotland's Luke Crosbie his first start when Edinburgh coach.
Six Nations: Luke Crosbie 'not your normal well-to-do Edinburgh boy' says former coach Richard…
Paul Paxton in action for Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Paul Paxton finds love of rugby again at Aberdeen Grammar
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
Richie Gray
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Finn Russell's exhibition against Argentina re-set Scottish optimism for 2023.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland fans' optimism for Six Nations 2023 is contrary to…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Yes, he did it again. Finn Russell celebrates with the Calcutta Cup.
Neil Drysdale: Scotland have the chance to challenge for the Six Nations if they…
Rupeni Rokoduguni of Highland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Highland keep top-four hopes on track with victory against Stewart's Melville

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm

Editor's Picks

Most Commented