Rugby: Kinloss Eagles and RAF Lossiemouth target Caledonia North Bowl joy

By Jack Nixon
March 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 7:52 am
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock

Kinloss Eagles take on RAF Lossiemouth in the final of the Caledonia North Bowl.

The all military final will be played at Kinloss (3pm kick off).

In a hard-to-call final, the Lossie boys who sit in fourth position in Caley 2 North might just be favourites to beat the Eagles who ply their trade in the Caley 3 North Section until closer examination suggests the Kinloss team’s remarkable points tally of 583 points in 10 games could be crucial to the outcome.

SRU’s North Caledonian representative Bob Richmond said: “I am sure it will be a great game in which all the best assets of local club rugby will be on show, and sure of a great turnout.”

In the only game scheduled to be played in Caley Division 1 Aberdeenshire meet Hillfoots at Woodside in the home side’s final game of the season.

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: The best era of the Six Nations is NOW

Moray need to win two of their remaining three fixtures to be sure of winning the Caley 2 North title. They travel to Rubislaw where they meet winless 2nd Aberdeen Grammar, while 2nd Highland head to North Police Scotland in the hope of a Moray slip-up.
In the same division 2nd Gordonians host Banff.

In Caley 3 North, the coming together of the north and south sections sees play-offs at the top and bottom of the two leagues.

Stornoway, winners of the northern section, host Deeside who were fourth in the southern one.

Garioch, who topped their league with an unbeaten record, entertain 3rd Highland who were runners up to Stornoway.

The six teams will play each other to decide who goes into Caley 2 North.

The two teams not in action are Kinloss and Dyce.

In the bottom half play-offs, Aberdeen University Medics play Caithness, Inverness Craig Dunain are at home to Fraserburgh and Turriff host 2nd Aberdeenshire.

