Highland head coach Davie Carson proud of his players after Melrose thriller

By Jack Nixon
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland were cruelly denied a last-gasp win at Melrose in an enthralling encounter.

The referee adjudged stand off Scott Fraser’s scoring pass had gone forward, leaving head coach Davie Carson to reflect on what might have been after their 27-21 loss against the Borders side.

He said: “I am so proud of this performance by a team who were missing four of our big hitting forwards.

“Their stand-ins were just magnificent.

“We deserved to take more than a losing bonus point, but no complaints after another stirring contest against Melrose this season. But it’s so frustrating to come so near.”

A slow start for visitors

It stated badly for the Canal Park side who shipped an early converted try and a penalty to trail 10-0 after 20 minutes, while losing centre Jack Sutherland injured in four minutes.

They battled back to go into the break 14-10 up on the back to two fine tries, attributed to prop Jonny Milton and centre Timoci Vagandav, both converted by the excellent and reliable Fraser, helped greatly by an inspired performance from replacement Hugo Crush.

An unconverted try early in the second half gave the Greenyards side a 15-14 lead, only for the visitors to rally and score a third try through Fraser who added the conversion.

Melrose were not to be denied, staging their own comeback to lead 22-21 before easing further ahead with a late try and the final drama of Highland’s disallowed try.

A home game against relegation-threatened Watsonians next week can keep the Inverness side’s top five place alive before a difficult run-in, including a tasty home game against leaders Kelso and derby rivals Aberdeen Grammar at Rubislaw.

Orkney hitting purple patch

Orkney continued to send out shock waves in National League 3, racing to a fourth consecutive win in Ayrshire where they beat Whitecraigs 32-26 in a lively, entertaining affair, made all the sweeter by keeping the islanders on track for a cherished top five position.

Head coach Derek Robb, in his first year in charge, was ecstatic after the win.

He said: “These guys just keep rising to the occasion. This was another great performance, built on teamwork and trust in each other. I am delighted for them.”

Orkney led 15-14 at half time before going on to hold off a spirited home side in the second half of an end-to-end clash.

The Orkney tries were attributed to Jon Tait, Willie Thomson, Scott Rendall, Neil Campbell and Alan Brown.

Gordonians, whose game with Murrayfield was postponed due to the Edinburgh side having limited player availability, will have noted that Hillhead Jordanhill did them a favour, beating West of Scotland 32-17, relegating them to third place and leaving the Aberdeen side 11 points clear at the head of affairs.

They are now set for a trip to Orkney on Saturday to meet the in-form islanders.

