Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar look to learn from harsh National One lessons

Aberdeen Grammar have been dealt numerous harsh lessons this season, in a challenging introduction to National One.

Grammar face an uphill battle to avoid back-to-back relegations, trailing fourth-bottom Watsonian by 16 points with four games remaining.

Defeats in high-scoring games against Dundee and GHK in recent weeks have delivered reminders – as if they needed them – about how unforgiving their league can be.

“You’re playing battle-hardened teams from the Borders and Edinburgh,” said co-lead coach Greig Ryan. “We played GHK last week who had real quality players who have come down from the likes of Ayr and Glasgow Hawks.

“You can’t give these guys room and if you let up, they’re going to punish you.

“The guys have won three games out of 18, so it is tough. They’re turning up to training and you can’t fault their attitude.

“Hopefully it clicks and results will go our way.”

‘Biggar is a tough place to go’

The tests do not get any easier for the Rubislaw side, with Biggar the opponents this Saturday.

“Biggar is a tough place to go,” said Ryan. “They’ve got a big, aggressive pack, some real quality backs with a lot of pace.

“It’s up to our guys to make their tackles, stick to the game shape and see what happens on the day – they’re more than capable of doing it.”

A big frustration for the coaching staff has been staying in games until the end.

The GHK game six days ago is a case in point: Grammar led 8-7 at half-time, but conceded four tries in 20 minutes at the start of the second half to see the game taken away from them.

“It’s that 80-minute performance they need to close out games,” added Ryan.

“The season is what it is. It’s looking to build for next season, give players minutes and see how they can perform in National One, before whatever happens, happens.

“There’s maybe been a good 40-50 minutes in games then we implode for 20. In this league, there’s a lot of good teams and you can’t switch off for that length of time.

“The aim is for guys to close games out and we’ve done that a few times. Against Stew Mel (Stewart’s Melville) a couple of weeks ago and Dundee at home – they were 80-minute performances.

“You can’t stay in this league if you’re only going to do that for three games a season.”

Jonny Spence and Paul Paxton will be missing for tomorrow’s game v Biggar due to work commitments.