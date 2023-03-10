Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar look to learn from harsh National One lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar look to learn from harsh National One lessons

By Jamie Durent
March 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar have been dealt numerous harsh lessons this season, in a challenging introduction to National One.

Grammar face an uphill battle to avoid back-to-back relegations, trailing fourth-bottom Watsonian by 16 points with four games remaining.

Defeats in high-scoring games against Dundee and GHK in recent weeks have delivered reminders – as if they needed them – about how unforgiving their league can be.

“You’re playing battle-hardened teams from the Borders and Edinburgh,” said co-lead coach Greig Ryan. “We played GHK last week who had real quality players who have come down from the likes of Ayr and Glasgow Hawks.

“You can’t give these guys room and if you let up, they’re going to punish you.

“The guys have won three games out of 18, so it is tough. They’re turning up to training and you can’t fault their attitude.

“Hopefully it clicks and results will go our way.”

‘Biggar is a tough place to go’

Aberdeen Grammar were beaten 59-0 by Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar were beaten 59-0 by Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The tests do not get any easier for the Rubislaw side, with Biggar the opponents this Saturday.

“Biggar is a tough place to go,” said Ryan. “They’ve got a big, aggressive pack, some real quality backs with a lot of pace.

“It’s up to our guys to make their tackles, stick to the game shape and see what happens on the day – they’re more than capable of doing it.”

A big frustration for the coaching staff has been staying in games until the end.

The GHK game six days ago is a case in point: Grammar led 8-7 at half-time, but conceded four tries in 20 minutes at the start of the second half to see the game taken away from them.

“It’s that 80-minute performance they need to close out games,” added Ryan.

“The season is what it is. It’s looking to build for next season, give players minutes and see how they can perform in National One, before whatever happens, happens.

“There’s maybe been a good 40-50 minutes in games then we implode for 20. In this league, there’s a lot of good teams and you can’t switch off for that length of time.

“The aim is for guys to close games out and we’ve done that a few times. Against Stew Mel (Stewart’s Melville) a couple of weeks ago and Dundee at home – they were 80-minute performances.

“You can’t stay in this league if you’re only going to do that for three games a season.”

Jonny Spence and Paul Paxton will be missing for tomorrow’s game v Biggar due to work commitments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: North sides target big wins in end-of-season Caley races
Gordonians RFC head coach Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians head coach Jim Greenwood motivates side for tilt at history
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland aiming to take next step in National 1 – while Orkney match…
Dundee-born Scotland No 8 Matt Fagerson.
Six Nations: Scotland need to be near-faultless to beat Ireland and win the Triple…
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
The breakdown, Steve Scott: No talk, but long past time Scotland walked the walk…
Aberdeen Grammar's Craig Shepherd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's misery continues with defeat to GHK in high-scoring contest
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland head coach Davie Carson proud of his players after Melrose thriller

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meathook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented