Rugby: Fifth-place finish for Highland as Kelso claim National One title in Inverness

Highland had to settle for fifth place in National League One after losing by the narrowest of margins to Kelso.

The visitors’ 7-5 win was sufficient to take the title in a fiercely contested last game of the season at Canal Park.

While it was never a classic game of rugby in which dour defending was the order of the day, the huge home crowd, including a substantial travelling support, were appreciative of the high stakes involved, especially for Kelso whose home -spun team of youngsters were recording their first major achievement since the 1980s.

Head coach Kevin Utterson was ecstatic about the win.

He said: “This was by far the greatest highlight of my career, including my three Scotland caps.

“Our mainly Kelso-born team dug deep, and while it was ugly rugby, we did what we had to do against a very good Highland team who have twice pushed us close this season.”

His opposite number Davie Carson was disappointed by the outcome but proud of his charges’ application over a long, tiring campaign.

However, the Highland coach is looking forward to next season when many of his youngsters will have learned from this season.

He said: “Kelso defended magnificently, denying us clear-cut chances. They are worthy champions, but we’ll be back next season all the better for this experience.

“I just wish the referee Malcolm Pratt had played the advantage law more often.”

The chances created in a tense but absorbing game were few and far between as reflected in the fact it took 36 minutes before the first score when veteran No 8 Bruce McNeil plunged over from close range for a try, converted by centre Dwain Patterson.

McNeil, a former Hawick player who is also an assistant coach, demonstrated his talent and experience, driving his pack forward at every opportunity.

Just before the interval Kelso winger Hamish Tweedie was yellow carded, enabling Highland to take advantage of his 10-minute absence just after half time when their outstanding lock Grant Jamieson breached the visitor’s defence.

Stand-off Scott Fraser was just off the mark with the conversion and, despite their efforts, neither side was able to add to their tally.

Bob Richmond, an SRU board member, presented the winners with the trophy, and said: “It was a full-on, hard-fought contest.

“Kelso will grace the Premiership next season, but Highland will be ones to watch in National League One.”

Kinloss Eagles run out huge winners in Caley 3 North

In the Caley 3 North play offs, Kinloss Eagles underlined their fine form with a crushing 106-15 defeat of Dyce.

Garioch bounced back from their reverse at home to the Eagles last week, beating Highland 3rds 41-21 at Inverurie.

The Eagles now look odds on favourites to win promotion before going on to play in the final of the National Bowl at Murrayfield on May 6, where they will play Panmure.

In Caley 2 North, Moray who have already won the league, took the opportunity to show off their all-round skills at home to third-placed Mackie, racing to an impressive 61-5 win.