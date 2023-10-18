Rugby: Emma Wassell has new perspective following spell on the sidelines

Scotland star Emma Wassell from Ellon believes being on the sidelines injured for a number of months has given her a “new perspective” on rugby.

The 28-year-old from Ellon is relishing being back in action and in South Africa with the national team for the WXV 2 competition.

Between 2014 and 2022, second-row Wassell played 54 Tests in a row before missing for a short spell due to a wrist injury.

She returned before a much more serious knee issue kept her out of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations earlier this year and has since played against Spain and South Africa.

The game versus South Africa last Friday in Stellenbosch was her 62nd cap and the 31-17 bonus point win was the perfect start to Scotland’s WXV 2 campaign.

In the second of their three games they are taking on USA at the Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town and, in total, Bryan Easson’s charges are looking for a fifth Test win in a row.

Wassell said: “Being out for a spell earlier this year gave me a new perspective on rugby and on life in general.

“For nine or so years I had never missed a training camp with the national team, so to have to step back and be a fan for a while was tough.

“However, I took the positives out of it and one thing it really made me aware of is to never take for granted what we do.

“We are privileged to represent our country all around the world with the best group of team mates and friends and that is the stuff that dreams are made of.

“The squad depth is excellent now, we are playing with confidence and we are looking forward to a tough match with USA.”

The Scotland matchday 23 for Friday is due to be named today.