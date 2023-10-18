Rugby: Emma Wassell has new perspective following spell on the sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Emma Wassell has new perspective following spell on the sidelines

The Scotland international from Ellon played 54 consecutive games for her country before missing out due to injury.

By Gary Heatly
Emma Wassell in action for Scotland. Image: SNS.
Emma Wassell in action for Scotland. Image: SNS.

Scotland star Emma Wassell from Ellon believes being on the sidelines injured for a number of months has given her a “new perspective” on rugby.

The 28-year-old from Ellon is relishing being back in action and in South Africa with the national team for the WXV 2 competition.

Between 2014 and 2022, second-row Wassell played 54 Tests in a row before missing for a short spell due to a wrist injury.

She returned before a much more serious knee issue kept her out of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations earlier this year and has since played against Spain and South Africa.

The game versus South Africa last Friday in Stellenbosch was her 62nd cap and the 31-17 bonus point win was the perfect start to Scotland’s WXV 2 campaign.

In the second of their three games they are taking on USA at the Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town and, in total, Bryan Easson’s charges are looking for a fifth Test win in a row.

Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.

Wassell said: “Being out for a spell earlier this year gave me a new perspective on rugby and on life in general.

“For nine or so years I had never missed a training camp with the national team, so to have to step back and be a fan for a while was tough.

“However, I took the positives out of it and one thing it really made me aware of is to never take for granted what we do.

“We are privileged to represent our country all around the world with the best group of team mates and friends and that is the stuff that dreams are made of.

“The squad depth is excellent now, we are playing with confidence and we are looking forward to a tough match with USA.”

The Scotland matchday 23 for Friday is due to be named today.

More from Rugby

Garioch captain Sammy Ross has dedicated her award to her teammates. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.
Rugby: Garioch captain Sammy Ross dedicates try of the month award to teammates
Aberdeen Grammar's Youssef Salem passing the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar end wait for first win in National League Two
Grammar's Craig Shepherd on the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar hoping for second time lucky; Gala day for Highland
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland, Gordonians and Orkney all winning in the rain
To go with story by Danny Law. Father and son Adam (left) and Sam Harrison who play for Moray Rugby Club. Image supplied by Moray Rugby Club.
Father and son line up together for Moray Rugby Club in victory against Skye
Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Orkney aim to make it six wins on the spin; Highland hoping to build…
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland move up to second in National One; Gordonians slip to late defeat…
Grammar's Donovan Zietsman on the charge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar hoping to dampen Kirkcaldy's 150th birthday celebrations
Hugo Crush in action for Highland. Image: Alan Richardson.
Rugby: Hugo Crush inspires Highland; Gordonians keep winning run going in style
Orkney RFC in action
Orkney captain delighted with winning start to new campaign; Highland aim to bounce back