275 years of The P&J supporting communities in the north and north-east

From post-war relief funds and organ donor drives, to supporting guide dogs and fighting for animal welfare rights, explore the social efforts The Press and Journal has supported in north and north-east communities over the past 275 years.

Each month, as we celebrate our 275th anniversary, we are bringing you a timeline of articles showcasing how The P&J has covered the stories of the region since the newspaper was first published in 1748.

This month, we focus on the involvement of The P&J in enriching the lives of its community.

Whether rallying support for relief programmes in the wake of natural disasters and conflicts or raising awareness and funds for life-saving medical initiatives, The P&J has been a cornerstone of support for the people of the north and north-east during its lengthy history.

1876: Dee Ferry Boat Disaster

On April 5 1876, the ferry between Torry and Aberdeen across the River Dee sank resulting in the tragic deaths of 32 people.

In the days that followed, a relief fund was established to support the families affected.

The P&J ran a number of articles and advertisements in support of the fund, including information on where and how to send money.

One article detailed a three-day music and art event in support of the fund held at Union Street’s Music Hall, featuring uniquely crafted dioramas and art pieces depicting Aberdeen and the surrounding areas, as well as performances from local musicians.

1912: The Gale Fund and the Torry Fisher Fund

In the early months of 1912, the people of the north and north-east suffered a number of disasters at sea.

Buckie boats the SS Frederick Snowden and the Sublime were claimed by a gale in January.

A few weeks later, the Crimond disaster claimed the lives of several Torry fishermen.

Throughout 1912 The P&J was involved in driving support for two separate funds in support of those affected, the Gale Fund and the Torry Fisher Fund.

An article from March 1913 states: “Our readers who were largely instrumental in raising the money will learn with satisfaction how beneficent a purpose is being served by the Gale Fund and the Torry Fisher Fund.”

The article also contained details of the work carried out, as well as the beneficiaries of the funds, in the first year.

1937: Fire Heroes Fund

In February of 1937, brothers Alexander and James Main took immediate action after a fire broke out at an Aberdeen tenement.

The P&J reported the brothers “made heroic efforts to save a woman and her three children trapped in the attic of the tenement house at the corner of Clarence Street and Church Street” before being admitted to hospital for their injuries.

In the weeks following the fire The P&J established a fund to support the families of the brothers as both would be out of work for a number of months.

Members of the Aberdeen community wrote to The P&J and donated towards the fund.

Eventually the fund was closed with the paper reporting “it has been decided to close the appeal, as a sufficient sum of money has been received to guarantee an ample weekly allowance to the two families until such time as the injured fathers are fit to resume their employment”.

1945-50: St Valery-en-Caux Fund

The Second World War had a significant impact on the families of the north and north-east with fathers, sons and brothers serving during the conflict.

During the war, a number of towns across Europe hosted the sons of Scotland, but none was more memorable for those of the 51st Highland Division than the French town of St Valery-en-Caux, whose residents played a major role in safeguarding the division from German forces.

As a result of this brotherhood, the members of the 51st division called for their kindness to be repaid.

Through a series of articles spanning a number of years, The P&J published reports on members of the north and north-east communities who were raising funds for the town.

The fund supporting the town was headed by The P&J, with the focus of aiding the rebuilding and restoration of buildings and roads in the town, as well as erecting a number of granite memorials to those who died.

1970: The Press and Journal Animal Campaign

The Press and Journal Animal Campaign was championed by lead women’s editor Pearl Murray, and looked to collect signatures in support of improved animal welfare regulation, especially in relation to commercial dog breeding conditions.

The campaign ran through 1970-71 and received such a wave of support from the local community that The P&J called for a public meeting with local MP Iain Sproat to discuss how to address the issue.

The paper was praised at the 100th annual meeting of the Aberdeen Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for its efforts in raising awareness of the poor conditions dogs had been subjected to in the north-east.

1970: Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs

As a further initiative alongside The Press and Journal Animal Campaign, Pearl Murray also ran The Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs.

This initiative gave children and young professionals the opportunity to raise money towards a cause they felt passionate about.

The lofty goal of £20,000 was set at the beginning of the campaign, a figure that if met would fully satisfy Guide Dogs Scotland’s waiting list.

By the time the project ended it had reached its goal, the equivalent of £395,800 in 2023, fulfilling the promise to Guide Dogs Scotland and helping to provide each person on the waiting list with the canine assistance they needed.

1984: The Cavitron Appeal

In September 1983, The P&J initiated The Cavitron Appeal with the aim of raising £200,000 for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The funds were intended for the procurement and maintenance, over a five-year period, of ultrasonic surgical instruments designed to enhance healthcare services for the residents of the north-east.

Just four-and-a-half months later the goal was met and reported in The P&J.

A total of £202,728.10 – the equivalent of more than £803,000 today – was raised.

Grampian Health Board chairman CW Ellis expressed his appreciation, saying: “Once again, the people of the north-east of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland have displayed their unfailing generosity and The Press and Journal has produced yet another example of the way in which an established and respected newspaper can initiate and generate community spirit and local pride within its area.”

1992: Reuniting families

At Christmas in 1991, The P&J ran a hamper competition in collaboration with Qantas Airways.

Meanwhile, in a national draw, the lucky name out of the hat was that of Inverurie’s Daisy Smith, who won two return tickets to Australia.

Mrs Smith used the tickets to fly her son Phillip to Scotland and return with him to Australia to visit her grandson Sean.

Speaking to the paper after her win, she said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I haven’t seen Sean since he was a baby and it’s been 10 years since I’ve seen able to go out there (Australia).”

1994: The Gift of Life Campaign

Through a series of front pages and articles The P&J championed its “Gift of Life” campaign, seeking to raise awareness and garner signatures for the NHS’ newly launched organ donor registry.

Encouraging people of all ages to register, by the campaign’s conclusion roughly 5,000 signatures had been added as a direct result of The P&J’s efforts, and the prospects of survival improved for those in need of life-saving organ transplants

The year 1994 also marked an alteration to the driver’s licence application, including a voluntary signature to the organ donor’s registry.

The paper’s appeal was so successful it eventually saw recognition in parliament with the drafted resolution stating: “This House congratulates The Press and Journal on its campaign to raise public awareness of the importance of organ donation.”

1997: Local Heroes

The P&J launched the “Local Heroes” campaign to celebrate the unsung heroes of local communities.

The paper called on people to nominate those in their community who they felt went above and beyond their normal duties.

The winners were recognised in the Whitbread Volunteer Action Awards 1998.

Inverness carer Ishbel Campbell was one of the winners, having been nominated by her sister Madeline Grant.

2023: The P&J 275 Community Fund

As part of The P&J’s 275 anniversary celebrations, The P&J 275 Community Fund was launched earlier this year to celebrate and support the work of charities across the north and north-east.

Readers were asked to nominate a group or organisation that has made a difference to their life, a loved one or their community. Charities were also able to put themselves forward.

A public vote will be held on November 1. The charities with the most votes will each receive a minimum of £10,000 and be supported by The P&J throughout next year

The P&J will also hold a charity gala on February 2 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live to raise funds for its new charity partners.