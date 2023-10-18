275 years of The P&J supporting communities in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
275 years of The P&J supporting communities in the north and north-east

The Press and Journal has supported readers and enriched the lives of those living in its regions for hundreds of years.

By Jack Ross, Researched by David Powell, Irina Florian & Kirsty Smith
Alex Duguid, centre, with high school pupils. The image was captured as part of The P&J's Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs.
Alex Duguid, centre, with high school pupils. The image was captured as part of The P&J's Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs.

From post-war relief funds and organ donor drives, to supporting guide dogs and fighting for animal welfare rights, explore the social efforts The Press and Journal has supported in north and north-east communities over the past 275 years.

Each month, as we celebrate our 275th anniversary, we are bringing you a timeline of articles showcasing how The P&J has covered the stories of the region since the newspaper was first published in 1748.

This month, we focus on the involvement of The P&J in enriching the lives of its community.

Whether rallying support for relief programmes in the wake of natural disasters and conflicts or raising awareness and funds for life-saving medical initiatives, The P&J has been a cornerstone of support for the people of the north and north-east during its lengthy history.

1876: Dee Ferry Boat Disaster

On April 5 1876, the ferry between Torry and Aberdeen across the River Dee sank resulting in the tragic deaths of 32 people.

In the days that followed, a relief fund was established to support the families affected.

The P&J ran a number of articles and advertisements in support of the fund, including information on where and how to send money.

One article detailed a three-day music and art event in support of the fund held at Union Street’s Music Hall, featuring uniquely crafted dioramas and art pieces depicting Aberdeen and the surrounding areas, as well as performances from local musicians.

The Press and Journal's ad for the ferry relief fund. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
Article detailing a fundraising event for the ferry fund. Source: British Newspaper Archive.

1912: The Gale Fund and the Torry Fisher Fund

In the early months of 1912, the people of the north and north-east suffered a number of disasters at sea.

Buckie boats the SS Frederick Snowden and the Sublime were claimed by a gale in January.

A few weeks later, the Crimond disaster claimed the lives of several Torry fishermen.

Throughout 1912 The P&J was involved in driving support for two separate funds in support of those affected, the Gale Fund and the Torry Fisher Fund.

An article from March 1913 states: “Our readers who were largely instrumental in raising the money will learn with satisfaction how beneficent a purpose is being served by the Gale Fund and the Torry Fisher Fund.”

The article also contained details of the work carried out, as well as the beneficiaries of the funds, in the first year.

Newspaper article discussing the work that two relief funds have carried out over their first year of operation.
The P&J detailing an update of the fund work. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

1937: Fire Heroes Fund

In February of 1937, brothers Alexander and James Main took immediate action after a fire broke out at an Aberdeen tenement.

The P&J reported the brothers “made heroic efforts to save a woman and her three children trapped in the attic of the tenement house at the corner of Clarence Street and Church Street” before being admitted to hospital for their injuries.

In the weeks following the fire The P&J established a fund to support the families of the brothers as both would be out of work for a number of months.

Members of the Aberdeen community wrote to The P&J and donated towards the fund.

The P&J established a fund for the Main brothers. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
Donors to the fund were printed alongside updates. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
Continued support for the fire heroes fund. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

Eventually the fund was closed with the paper reporting “it has been decided to close the appeal, as a sufficient sum of money has been received to guarantee an ample weekly allowance to the two families until such time as the injured fathers are fit to resume their employment”.

Newspaper article detailing donations to a support fund for two brothers that saved others from a fire
The fund was finally closed, fully supporting the brothers’ families. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

1945-50: St Valery-en-Caux Fund

The Second World War had a significant impact on the families of the north and north-east with fathers, sons and brothers serving during the conflict.

During the war, a number of towns across Europe hosted the sons of Scotland, but none was more memorable for those of the 51st Highland Division than the French town of St Valery-en-Caux, whose residents played a major role in safeguarding the division from German forces.

Newspaper frontpage featuring articles about remembrance of the 51st Highlander Division in St Valery-en-Caux
51st Highland Division remembered at St Valery-en-Caux memorial. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

As a result of this brotherhood, the members of the 51st division called for their kindness to be repaid.

Through a series of articles spanning a number of years, The P&J published reports on members of the north and north-east communities who were raising funds for the town.

Members of the 51st division called for support for the town. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
51st division memorial is unveiled in St Valery-en-Caux. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

The fund supporting the town was headed by The P&J, with the focus of aiding the rebuilding and restoration of buildings and roads in the town, as well as erecting a number of granite memorials to those who died.

Newspaper frontpage featuring articles about remembrance of the 51st Highlander Division in St Valery-en-Caux
Remembrance ceremony for fallen soldiers in St Valery-en-Caux. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

1970: The Press and Journal Animal Campaign

The Press and Journal Animal Campaign was championed by lead women’s editor Pearl Murray, and looked to collect signatures in support of improved animal welfare regulation, especially in relation to commercial dog breeding conditions.

The campaign ran through 1970-71 and received such a wave of support from the local community that The P&J called for a public meeting with local MP Iain Sproat to discuss how to address the issue.

The P&J animal campaign signup form. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
The animal campaign receives mass support from Aberdeen locals. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
The P&J is praised at Aberdeen Animal Society. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

The paper was praised at the 100th annual meeting of the Aberdeen Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for its efforts in raising awareness of the poor conditions dogs had been subjected to in the north-east.

1970: Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs

As a further initiative alongside The Press and Journal Animal Campaign, Pearl Murray also ran The Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs.

Newspaper clipping highlighting how close the Pearl Murray Youth Project were to their goal.
The P&J’s coverage of its animal campaign in 1970. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

This initiative gave children and young professionals the opportunity to raise money towards a cause they felt passionate about.

The lofty goal of £20,000 was set at the beginning of the campaign, a figure that if met would fully satisfy Guide Dogs Scotland’s waiting list.

Pearl Murray, left, is presented with a cheque by Brownie Janet Stewart, right, with Alex Duguid and his guide dog Shuna, centre.
Alex Duguid and guide dog Shuna, centre, poses with school children.

By the time the project ended it had reached its goal, the equivalent of £395,800 in 2023, fulfilling the promise to Guide Dogs Scotland and helping to provide each person on the waiting list with the canine assistance they needed.

Newspaper article announcing that The Pearl Murray Youth Project had reached its goal
The Pearl Murray Youth Project raised £20,000. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

 

1984: The Cavitron Appeal

In September 1983, The P&J initiated The Cavitron Appeal with the aim of raising £200,000 for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The funds were intended for the procurement and maintenance, over a five-year period, of ultrasonic surgical instruments designed to enhance healthcare services for the residents of the north-east.

Newspaper frontpage detailing that the Cavitron appeal had reached its goal
The Cavitron appeal raised more than £200,000 by its conclusion. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

Just four-and-a-half months later the goal was met and reported in The P&J.

A total of £202,728.10 – the equivalent of more than £803,000 today – was raised.
Grampian Health Board chairman CW Ellis expressed his appreciation, saying: “Once again, the people of the north-east of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland have displayed their unfailing generosity and The Press and Journal has produced yet another example of the way in which an established and respected newspaper can initiate and generate community spirit and local pride within its area.”

The Moorings Bar staff pose with their Cavitron appeal cheque.
P&J staff answer calls for the Cavitron appeal.

1992: Reuniting families

At Christmas in 1991, The P&J ran a hamper competition in collaboration with Qantas Airways.

Meanwhile, in a national draw, the lucky name out of the hat was that of Inverurie’s Daisy Smith, who won two return tickets to Australia.

Mrs Smith used the tickets to fly her son Phillip to Scotland and return with him to Australia to visit her grandson Sean.

Speaking to the paper after her win, she said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I haven’t seen Sean since he was a baby and it’s been 10 years since I’ve seen able to go out there (Australia).”

The P&J Christmas hamper competition in partnership with Qantas Airlines. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
Scott McLean, left, and Susan MacKay, right, present Daisy Smith, centre, with her prize. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

1994: The Gift of Life Campaign

Through a series of front pages and articles The P&J championed its “Gift of Life” campaign, seeking to raise awareness and garner signatures for the NHS’ newly launched organ donor registry.

Encouraging people of all ages to register, by the campaign’s conclusion roughly 5,000 signatures had been added as a direct result of The P&J’s efforts, and the prospects of survival improved for those in need of life-saving organ transplants

Mother and daughter celebrate the Gift of Life campaign
Mother and daughter celebrate the ‘Gift of Life’ campaign after successful transplant surgery. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

The year 1994 also marked an alteration to the driver’s licence application, including a voluntary signature to the organ donor’s registry.

The organ donor registry finds its oldest member. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
Workers sign up to the registry in droves. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

The paper’s appeal was so successful it eventually saw recognition in parliament with the drafted resolution stating: “This House congratulates The Press and Journal on its campaign to raise public awareness of the importance of organ donation.”

The Gift of Life campaign is discussed in parliament
The paper’s appeal was noted by MPs. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

1997: Local Heroes

The P&J launched the “Local Heroes” campaign to celebrate the unsung heroes of local communities.

The paper called on people to nominate those in their community who they felt went above and beyond their normal duties.

Newspaper front page featuring the initial local heroes award article. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.
Newspaper clipping of the local heroes award. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

The winners were recognised in the Whitbread Volunteer Action Awards 1998.

Inverness carer Ishbel Campbell was one of the winners, having been nominated by her sister Madeline Grant.

Madeline Grant, left, with sister Ishbel Campbell, of Inverness, a winner of the Local Hero award.
Madeline Grant, left, with sister Ishbel Campbell, of Inverness, a winner of the Local Hero award.

2023: The P&J 275 Community Fund

As part of The P&J’s 275 anniversary celebrations, The P&J 275 Community Fund was launched earlier this year to celebrate and support the work of charities across the north and north-east.

Readers were asked to nominate a group or organisation that has made a difference to their life, a loved one or their community. Charities were also able to put themselves forward.

The P&J 275 Community Fund: Celebrating & supporting local charities that empower our communities

A public vote will be held on November 1. The charities with the most votes will each receive a minimum of £10,000 and be supported by The P&J throughout next year

The P&J will also hold a charity gala on February 2 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live to raise funds for its new charity partners.

