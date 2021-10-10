Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Kyles Athletic hope Celtic Society Cup win can persuade Thomas Whyte to ditch retirement plans

By Bill McAllister
October 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
The victorious Kyles Athletic team.
The victorious Kyles Athletic team.

Kyles Athletic hope that their Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup triumph can persuade injury-jinxed Thomas Whyte to ditch retiral plans and help a new-look Tighnabruaich team back to national honours.

Their penalty shootout success over Oban Camanachd at Taynuilt, after a 1-1 draw, put Kyles ribbons on the trophy for a record 35th time but it was the club’s first silverware in four years.

The 30-year-old Whyte, who missed the final through injury, said: “I’ve had 17 broken bones playing for Kyles, so I decided it was all over. But seeing them win the cup, and the way things are progressing, means I’ll now take time to reflect on my future.”

The Kyles Athletic team celebrate Roddy Macdonald’s winning penalty in the shoot out. 

Manager Robert Baxter said: “I’ll be working all winter on Thomas to keep going and I’m certainly more hopeful now. This trophy is the tonic the club has badly needed and comes despite a season of horrendous injuries.

“But young players have come in and held their own and we’ll have  squad of 20 lads, plus a couple of new recruits in the pipeline, ready to use this as the launchpad to start chasing the game’s leading trophies again.”

Baxter caused a stir when, after 15 years as a referee, he quit to become Kyles manager this spring, but his infectious enthusiasm has rubbed off on the Blues.

He said: “I’m ecstatic for the players at ending their trophy famine.

“They gave total commitment on the wet, heavy pitch and held their nerve in the shootout. We’ll start pre-season training earlier and have a real go at earning more success.”

Oban’s Daniel Cameron (centre) gets sandwiched by Ross Macrae (left) and Innes Macdonald (both Kyles). 

Athletic had the best of the first half and Conor Kennedy pulled the ball down superbly to send Roddy Macdonald clear to strike a fine 35th minute goal. But Malcolm Clark evaded his marker to fire Oban level seven minutes later.

Oban had the best of the second 45 but could not turn pressure into goals, with keeper John Whyte and his defence defiant. Donald Irvine at half back and Ross MacRae in the centre were outstanding for Kyles.

Daniel MacVicar and Andrew MacCuish missed for Oban in the shootout while Luke Thornton missed for Kyles but MacDonald slotted the winning spot hit. Oban, brimful of promise in the 2019 season, finish the campaign empty handed but determined to regroup.

Kingussie reach final in style

Kingussie are through to face Kinlochshiel in the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup final.

They went behind to Fort William through Lachie Shaw’s eighth minute strike but stormed back to win 7-1 at An Aird. Dylan Borthwick and James Falconer put them ahead by the interval and Kings cut loose with Falconer getting his second plus doubles for Ruaridh Anderson and Roddy Young.

Incredible comeback from Lovat

Lovat’s second team lifted the Strathdearn Cup after a truly remarkable rally. The final was goalless after 90 minutes then in extra time Newtonmore led 4-0 with Tristan Ross netting in 94 and 98 minutes, Sorley Thomson in 97 and Brodie MacBean in 101.

But then came the colossal Kiltarlity comeback with Cammy Macmillan scoring in 110 and 114 minutes and Jamie Matheson in 111 and a penalty in 117 to make it 4-4. On to penalties and Raymond Rennie hit home to give Lovat a 3-2 shootout victory.

In the Mod Cup match, Inverness, who counted through Steven Bellshaw and Ruaridh Hughes, drew 2-2 with Strathglass, for whom Penri Jones struck twice. Inverness won the penalty decider 2-1.

 

