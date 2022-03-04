Lochaber to be without boss Danny Delaney for start of National Division campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegated Lochaber will begin life in the National Division without new manager Danny Delaney who will miss their trip to face Strathglass at Cannich.

Delaney is unavailable due to illness so Barry MacDonald, who has picked up a two-game suspension, will use his enforced idleness to act as team boss of a side who will miss Ben Delaney, who has retired.

Strathglass will be without Josh Fraser, who begins a two-game suspension.

Skye, with Will Cowie back fit after surgery and Murphy Henderson as their new keeper, visit Oban Celtic in an intriguing clash of promotion candidates. Andy Macdonald serves a one-game ban for Celts.

Former Strathglass player Alastair Maclean debuts in the Glen Urquhart squad for their visit to the other relegated side, Inveraray, in another duel of promotion aspirants.

John Barr will continue playing as well as being assistant to new Glen manager Dave Stewart.

Beauly’s young side showed such promise in the interim season last year that they are promotion candidates and Andy Morrison is expected to recover from a knock to make the trip to Fife to face Aberdour.

Top coach award for Gill

Meanwhile, Kinlochshiel’s Johnston Gill has been awarded the 2021 MOWI coach of the year award.

Gill coached Kinlochshiel to what was a hugely successful 2021, picking up their first ever Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and cottages.com MacTavish Cup.

Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Johnston for winning MOWI coach of the year.

“Kinlochshiel have been on an incredible journey over the past 10 years and there is no overstating Johnston’s importance in that.

“Winning the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and Cottages.com MacTavish Cup will have only served to further his standing in Shiel folklore for years to come.”