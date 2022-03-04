Lochaber to be without boss Danny Delaney for start of National Division campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Lochaber to be without boss Danny Delaney for start of National Division campaign

By Bill McAllister
March 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Oban on top: Daniel Cameron (Oban) climbs over Danny Delaney ((Lochaber). Lochaber v Oban Camanachd in the Camanachd Cup semi final, played at Taynuilt.
Relegated Lochaber will begin life in the National Division without new manager Danny Delaney who will miss their trip to face Strathglass at Cannich.

Delaney is unavailable due to illness so Barry MacDonald, who has picked up a two-game suspension, will use his enforced idleness to act as team boss of a side who will miss Ben Delaney, who has retired.

Strathglass will be without Josh Fraser, who begins a two-game suspension.

Skye, with Will Cowie back fit after surgery and Murphy Henderson as their new keeper, visit Oban Celtic in an intriguing clash of promotion candidates. Andy Macdonald serves a one-game ban for Celts.

Former Strathglass player Alastair Maclean debuts in the Glen Urquhart squad for their visit to the other relegated side, Inveraray, in another duel of promotion aspirants.

John Barr will continue playing as well as being assistant to new Glen manager Dave Stewart.

Beauly’s young side showed such promise in the interim season last year that they are promotion candidates and Andy Morrison is expected to recover from a knock to make the trip to Fife to face Aberdour.

Top coach award for Gill

Meanwhile, Kinlochshiel’s Johnston Gill has been awarded the 2021 MOWI coach of the year award.

Gill coached Kinlochshiel to what was a hugely successful 2021, picking up their first ever Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and cottages.com MacTavish Cup.

Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Johnston for winning MOWI coach of the year.

“Kinlochshiel have been on an incredible journey over the past 10 years and there is no overstating Johnston’s importance in that.

“Winning the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and Cottages.com MacTavish Cup will have only served to further his standing in Shiel folklore for years to come.”

