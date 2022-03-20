Shinty: Below-par Kingussie grind out victory against Kilmallie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Shinty

Shinty: Below-par Kingussie grind out victory against Kilmallie

By Bill McAllister
March 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kingussie captain Savio Genini (right) is first to congratulate Ruaridh Anderson on his opening goal against Kilmallie.
Mowi Premiership Kingussie gave all the gate receipts from their 2-1 home win over Kilmallie to Unicef’s Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

Kings have full points from two games and will welcome back Fraser Munro, who had a back problem, and Rory MacKeachen who was on ambulance driver duty, for this weekend’s league clash with Kyles Athletic at The Dell.

Manager John Gibson said: “It wasn’t pretty and couldn’t have been enjoyable to watch.

“We just weren’t firing in front of goal. Kilmallie were stubborn opposition and we ended up with jangling nerves when they scored late on.

“Alexander Michie had a superb game at half back while James Hutchinson at full centre was the best player on the pitch.

“But we need to work hard on ironing things out.”

Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor and Robert Mabon have to deal with the threat from Daniel Stewart (Kilmallie). 

Ruaridh Anderson made Kingussie’s breakthrough just before the interval and Dylan Borthwick added another in 48 minutes. Defiant Kilmallie pulled one back through Lewis Birrell in 86 minutes, sparking late jitters among the champions.

Injury-jinxed Newtonmore have suffered another setback with attacker Drew MacDonald sustaining knee damage in their 2-2 draw at Kyles Athletic.

The point keeps Newtonmore top of the table, a point ahead of Kingussie, who have played a game fewer, and Kinlochshiel.

“Drew was injured late in the second half and his knee is possibly dislocated,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

“He’ll be assessed more fully by our physio but he could be out for a while.”

MacDonald’s injury follows those to Iain Robinson (fractured collarbone) and Darrin Fowler (fractured skull).

Liam Borthwick (Kingussie) with Jay MacLeod (Kilmallie). 

Max Campbell gave Newtonmore a first minute lead and in 67 minutes, 18-year-old substitute Struan Ross scored his first Premiership goal. But Kyles roared back with two goals in 60 seconds from Ross MacRae in 74 minutes and then Colin MacDonald.

“We’ve no complaints. We should have had a couple more in the first half but fair play to Kyles for hitting back,” said MacArthur.

Kinlochshiel racked up their second win since their opening day defeat to Newtonmore when they overcame battling Oban Camanachd 2-0 at Balmacara.

Jordan Fraser was their two goal hero with strikes in 67 and 84 minutes.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “Jordan actually came off in the first half with a back injury but later told me he felt OK to have another go.

“I put him back on and he proved our match-winner.

“He did extremely well and overall we showed more improvement as a team to get the better of a very good Oban outfit.”

Shiel were without Zander MacRae and Arran Jack, but defender David Falconer, who has been out with hamstring trouble, came on as sub to put himself in the frame to start when the Wester Ross men begin their defence of the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup at home to Lovat this weekend.

