Shinty: Below-par Kingussie grind out victory against Kilmallie

Mowi Premiership Kingussie gave all the gate receipts from their 2-1 home win over Kilmallie to Unicef’s Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

Kings have full points from two games and will welcome back Fraser Munro, who had a back problem, and Rory MacKeachen who was on ambulance driver duty, for this weekend’s league clash with Kyles Athletic at The Dell.

Manager John Gibson said: “It wasn’t pretty and couldn’t have been enjoyable to watch.

“We just weren’t firing in front of goal. Kilmallie were stubborn opposition and we ended up with jangling nerves when they scored late on.

“Alexander Michie had a superb game at half back while James Hutchinson at full centre was the best player on the pitch.

“But we need to work hard on ironing things out.”

Ruaridh Anderson made Kingussie’s breakthrough just before the interval and Dylan Borthwick added another in 48 minutes. Defiant Kilmallie pulled one back through Lewis Birrell in 86 minutes, sparking late jitters among the champions.

Injury-jinxed Newtonmore have suffered another setback with attacker Drew MacDonald sustaining knee damage in their 2-2 draw at Kyles Athletic.

The point keeps Newtonmore top of the table, a point ahead of Kingussie, who have played a game fewer, and Kinlochshiel.

“Drew was injured late in the second half and his knee is possibly dislocated,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

“He’ll be assessed more fully by our physio but he could be out for a while.”

MacDonald’s injury follows those to Iain Robinson (fractured collarbone) and Darrin Fowler (fractured skull).

Max Campbell gave Newtonmore a first minute lead and in 67 minutes, 18-year-old substitute Struan Ross scored his first Premiership goal. But Kyles roared back with two goals in 60 seconds from Ross MacRae in 74 minutes and then Colin MacDonald.

“We’ve no complaints. We should have had a couple more in the first half but fair play to Kyles for hitting back,” said MacArthur.

Kinlochshiel racked up their second win since their opening day defeat to Newtonmore when they overcame battling Oban Camanachd 2-0 at Balmacara.

Jordan Fraser was their two goal hero with strikes in 67 and 84 minutes.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “Jordan actually came off in the first half with a back injury but later told me he felt OK to have another go.

“I put him back on and he proved our match-winner.

“He did extremely well and overall we showed more improvement as a team to get the better of a very good Oban outfit.”

Shiel were without Zander MacRae and Arran Jack, but defender David Falconer, who has been out with hamstring trouble, came on as sub to put himself in the frame to start when the Wester Ross men begin their defence of the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup at home to Lovat this weekend.