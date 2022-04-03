Shinty: Duncan MacPherson hits double as Newtonmore see off Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenager Duncan MacPherson scored his first Mowi Premiership double to help Newtonmore to victory, but opponents Fort William insist they are baffled about why internationalist Arran MacPhee was sent off.

Fort led through Lewis Morrison’s early strike, but MacPherson scored two in two minutes on the half hour with Conor Jones adding a third just before the interval.

Fort co-manager Victor Smith: “Arran is in shock at his first-ever red card and his team-mates have no idea why he was given his marching orders.

“It’s a real mystery and it left us a man short against a team of Newtonmore’s quality from midway through the first half.

“We regrouped at half time and had to sacrifice forward Paddy MacNeil in favour of another midfield player, and our depleted side put up a fantastic display in the second half.

“Keeper Paul MacKay was outstanding.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “I didn’t really see what happened with the red card, there was some sort of scuffle. But I was very impressed with Fort’s performance.

“The sending off seemed to work against us, knocking us out of our stride.

“It was good to see 18-year-old Duncan MacPherson making his mark. He might have had a hat trick as he hit the post in the first minute.

“He’s looking a very promising prospect.”

Table-toppers Kingussie maintained their 100 per cent record by edging out Kinlochshiel 2-1 at The Dell, with Ally Macleod in charge as manager John Gibson is on an Austrian ski trip.

Roddy Young struck for Kings in the 5th minute, but John MacRae levelled five minutes in to the second half before Ruaridh Anderson thumped the 56th=minute winner.

Lovat defence remains unbeaten

Lovat made it two league wins from two, and three victories in all with no goals conceded, as they came through a tight game with Oban Camanachd at Kiltarlity to win 1-0.

A fine early strike from Graeme Macmillan was all that separated the sides, with Lovat teenager Joe Embleton, making his second appearance, sustaining an apparently serious knee injury.

Oban manager Gareth Evans said: “We deserved at least a point, but couldn’t put the ball in the net.”

Ex-Kinlochshiel winger Oliver MacRae gave Glasgow Mid Argyll a 40th-minute lead at home to Kyles Athletic, but Roddy MacDonald levelled just on the interval and the second half was goalless.

The National Division top two fought out a 2-2 draw at Portree.

Danny Morrison struck in the first minute for Skye, but teenager Euan MacCormack responded with a double in 30 and 34 minutes for leaders Beauly. James Pringle equalised in 70 minutes.

Strathglass ran riot with a 9-0 home win over under-strength Oban Celtic, who have now lost four in a row.

Penri Jones and Michael Stokes hit hat-tricks for the Cannich men with Steven Hyslop’s double and an Ally Macdonald own goal completing the rout.