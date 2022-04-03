Shinty: ‘Tyson’ delivers knockout blow to Boleskine with penalty heroics for Lewis Camanachd

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Camanachd have made history by winning their first cup tie in 15 years of trying, with goalkeeper Stuart ‘Tyson’ Campbell saving FOUR penalties in a Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup penalty shootout win over Boleskine at Farr.

The Western Isles lads had to surrender home advantage because of the winter ferry schedule, but their second round tie with Caberfeidh on May 7 can be played at Stornoway because the summer sailings start days before.

Donald Lamont, the Lewis captain, said: “It’s really wonderful to make our cup breakthrough after trying since 2007. It’s a real morale-booster for the whole club.

“We lost a penalty shootout to Oban Lorn several years ago, so it’s great relief to win this one.

“‘Tyson’ was the hero with his saves in our 2-0 shootout success, with Paddy Sinclair slotting home the winning hit.

“We’ve a mix of youngsters and more experienced players like myself and two of our team, Finlay Macleod and Donnie Murray, are only 15.”

Lamont added: “Everyone’s delighted especially as we won’t have to give up home advantage against Cabers, who can get there and back on the same day.

“Our lads feel it was well worth rising early to catch the 6.30am ferry and then making the return journey to arrive in Stornoway at 10.45pm. The travel goes much quicker when you win.”

Neil Hope struck in the first minute for Boleskine and Callum Muir gave the home side a 2-0 interval lead.

But the Lewis livewires rallied strongly, with Ally Lamont netting in 50 minutes then Scott Macleod slotting home a 75th minute penalty.

After extra time came the shootout in which ‘Tyson’ knocked out Boleskine.

Whirlwind start gives Glen Urquhart victory against Inverness

Glen Urquhart ran out 6-0 home winners over Inverness with all the goals coming in the first 27 minutes.

James MacPherson helped himself to four with Angus McCallum and Charlie MacLeod also on target, and Glen, who host this year’s final at Drumnadrochit, will be at home to Skye or Kinlochshiel in the next round.

First half strikes from Robert Shiels and Russell Menzies saw Kingussie colts win 2-0 at Fort William.

Ross Brown’s double and goals from Nick Lavin and Mark Bain saw Glasgow Mid Argyll win 4-0 at home to Kilmory and earn a visit to Kyles Athletic.

A tie that needed a two-hour battle took place at Winterton Park, where Ewen Donnan put Inveraray ahead only for Steven Turner to level for Strachur/Dunoon before the interval.

Graham Love’s 70th-minute goal saw the new combined team poised for their first victory, but Donnan struck again four minutes later.

In the 116th minute, Allan MacDonald fired Inveraray’s winner and they will now host Bute.