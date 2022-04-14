Newtonmore co-manager believes helmets will become compulsory following Darrin Fowler injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newtonmore player Darrin Fowler, who fractured his skull in the opening game of the campaign, will not play again this year but is still keen on a comeback.

Fowler’s injury may trigger a new emphasis on helmets – the wing back was not wearing one at the time – and Norman MacArthur, co-manager of the Eilean club, feels they could become compulsory.

At present, players who don’t wish to wear a helmet can sign a waiver, but MacArthur said: “We have to think of players’ health in view of this serious incident and I see them all having to wear helmets eventually.

“Darrin’s eyesight has improved so much that he regained his driving licence a few days ago.

“On medical advice, he’ll stay on the sidelines until next season, but he insists he wants to play for us again. But he’ll wear a helmet when he returns.”

The Camanachd Association must wait until its November AGM to look at tightening the helmet rule, but some clubs are urging players who opt to play without wearing helmets to have second thoughts.

Kingussie manager John Gibson, whose side visit Newtonmore in Saturday’s Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter final, said: “A clampdown on helmets wouldn’t be a problem for us. Most of our lads have worn them since the primary school team.”

Meanwhile, Iain Robinson, who fractured his collarbone in the same match as Fowler’s incident, is available for the tie but MacArthur indicated that it hasn’t been finalised whether the international attacker will start or be on the bench.

Kingussie have won a record five in a row against their Badenoch rivals but only one goal separated the teams in league action last weekend, and Newtonmore feel that if their finishing is better they could end that sorry sequence.

Drew MacDonald is still out for the hosts while Kings, runners up in this cup last year, will make late checks on Liam Borthwick and James Hutchinson, who are poised for comebacks but likely off the bench.

He said: “We’re focusing on sharpening up from a scrappy show to earn a semi-final spot.”

Ryan Borthwick, Fraser Munro and Lee Bain are still out.

Lovat, the 2014 winners have won all three games this season and face Kilmallie, who last lifted the trophy in 1969, at Kiltarlity.

The home side will be without 18-year-old Joe Embleton and manager Jamie Matheson said: “Joe has a dislocated knee and will be out for a couple of months. It’s a shame as he’s been playing well since coming in to the first team this season.”

Fort William key man Arran MacPhee starts a two-game ban by missing their home tie with Caberfeidh.

“He’ll be a big miss but we have to find a way to win without him,” said co-manager Addie Robertson.

Full back Ryan Simmonds makes a welcome return for Cabers after a similar ban.

Cruachanside face tough test

A new name, Cruachanside, appears in tomorrow’s Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup quarter final when they host the holders, Kyles Athletic, at Taynuilt.

Formed from a merger of Glenorchy and Taynuilt, the South First Division debutants have won one of their three league outings and have their work cut out against Kyles, cup winners six times in the competition’s last ten seasons.

Kyles boss Robert Baxter indicated that teenagers Finan Kennedy and Marcus Keith, subs in last weekend’s 6-2 win over Oban Camanachd, will start this tie.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans, whose side visit Bute, said: “That defeat was a wake-up call for our lads and there will be a few changes to the starting line-up.”

David Cameron is on a work course in England and is missing for Oban, the 2019 cup winners.

Oban Celtic boss Dougie MacIntyre, back from watching son Robert playing in The Masters golf in America, takes his side to Glasgow Mid Argyll in the other tie. Mid Argyll have Ally MacKerracher available again after suspension.

A new event, simply named the Single Team Club Competition, gets under way for clubs with no second teams. Aberdeen University are due to make the long trip to Lochcarron while Strathspey head for Glengarry.