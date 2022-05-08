Shinty: Caberfeidh bid to end 85-year wait for MacTavish Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Caberfeidh bid to end 85-year wait for MacTavish Cup glory

By Bill McAllister
May 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caberfeidh marksman Craig Morrison gets another goal against Kyles Athletic.
Caberfeidh expect to have ex-Kingussie player Kieran MacPherson fit to return for this weekend’s Cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final against Skye at Portree.

The Strathpeffer side, who picked up a Premiership point with a 2-2 draw with Kyles Athletic at Castle Leod, are bidding to end an 85-year wait to get their name on the trophy.

Manager Jodi Gorski said: “This is our third MacTavish semi-final in recent years and hopefully it will be third time lucky.

“Skye will be difficult on their own pitch but it’s a big incentive for us.

“Kieran missed the Kyles game with an injury but he should be fine for Saturday.”

Cabers keeper Iain MacColl and Kyles counterpart John Whyte were in superb form and Gorski said: “Both teams had plenty of chances but the goalkeeping was outstanding. A draw was a fair result but we could have taken both points.”

Internationalist Craig Morrison gave Cabers an early lead but Scott MacDonald equalised only for Morrison to strike again six minutes later. Ross MacRae’s 86th minute penalty salvaged a point for the Argyll men.

Revitalised Kinlochshiel are up to third in the Premiership table after a 3-0 win over Oban Camanachd at Mossfield. Camanachd Cup final hat-trick hero Keith MacRae struck in 65 minutes but later limped off.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “Keith has a hamstring issue and will miss our next game. We had to wait until the last third of the game to break down a fast, young Oban team who gave us plenty of trouble.

“Donald Nixon was outstanding for us at full centre as we followed up our win at Newtonmore with another encouraging result and a second successive clean sheet.”

Caberfeidh’s Finlay Coleman with Sorley Thomson (Kyles) jostle for possession.

David Falconer grabbed Shiel’s second in 81 minutes with young Archie MacRae netting six minutes later.

Glasgow Mid Argyll will host Inveraray in the Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup semi final this weekend after scoring eight second half goals to beat visitors Oban Celtic 10-0 in their quarter final.

John McNulty and ex-Newtonmore man Ewen Fraser netted in the first half before Allan MacRae’s men cut loose. Fraser completed his hat trick with Calum McLay also grabbing a treble, Ally MacKerracher netting twice and Hamish Anderson also on target.

Two National Division teams tumbled out of the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup first round. Glen Urquhart were upset 3-0 at home by Strathglass with Penri Jones netting twice and Scott Douglas hitting the third. Strathglass are now at home to the winners of this Saturday’s Oban Celtic-Cruachanside tie.

How did I miss that one? Caberfeidh’s Kevin Bartlett shares his missed opportunity with team mate Craig Morrison (11). 

Inverness caused the other shock with a 4-2 home win over Lochaber with Steven Bellshaw (2), James Mackenzie and Iain Hunter on target for the Bught Park men while Ryan Toal and Duncan Mackinnon counted for the Spean Bridge side. Inverness now visit Inveraray in the quarter final.

Daniel Macdonald’s goal was enough to give Col Glen a 1-0 win at Ballachulish and they are now at home to Bute, for whom Craig Fisher scored the winner in a 2-1 home success over Aberdour.

Calum MacIver hit the late goal which gave Beauly a 3-2 home win over Aberdeen University in the HIS Sutherland Cup second round while Craig Macleod’s double helped cup holders Newtonmore to a 3-1 home win over Kilmallie.

Raymond Rennie and Caley Matheson had doubles in Lovat colts’ 6-1 win at Strathglass, Inveraray beat visitors Bute 1-0 through David MacPherson’s strike while Iain Luke netted twice as Glasgow Mid Argyll won 4-0 at Kyles Athletic.

