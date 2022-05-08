Shinty: Caberfeidh bid to end 85-year wait for MacTavish Cup glory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caberfeidh expect to have ex-Kingussie player Kieran MacPherson fit to return for this weekend’s Cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final against Skye at Portree.

The Strathpeffer side, who picked up a Premiership point with a 2-2 draw with Kyles Athletic at Castle Leod, are bidding to end an 85-year wait to get their name on the trophy.

Manager Jodi Gorski said: “This is our third MacTavish semi-final in recent years and hopefully it will be third time lucky.

“Skye will be difficult on their own pitch but it’s a big incentive for us.

“Kieran missed the Kyles game with an injury but he should be fine for Saturday.”

Cabers keeper Iain MacColl and Kyles counterpart John Whyte were in superb form and Gorski said: “Both teams had plenty of chances but the goalkeeping was outstanding. A draw was a fair result but we could have taken both points.”

Internationalist Craig Morrison gave Cabers an early lead but Scott MacDonald equalised only for Morrison to strike again six minutes later. Ross MacRae’s 86th minute penalty salvaged a point for the Argyll men.

Revitalised Kinlochshiel are up to third in the Premiership table after a 3-0 win over Oban Camanachd at Mossfield. Camanachd Cup final hat-trick hero Keith MacRae struck in 65 minutes but later limped off.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “Keith has a hamstring issue and will miss our next game. We had to wait until the last third of the game to break down a fast, young Oban team who gave us plenty of trouble.

“Donald Nixon was outstanding for us at full centre as we followed up our win at Newtonmore with another encouraging result and a second successive clean sheet.”

David Falconer grabbed Shiel’s second in 81 minutes with young Archie MacRae netting six minutes later.

Glasgow Mid Argyll will host Inveraray in the Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup semi final this weekend after scoring eight second half goals to beat visitors Oban Celtic 10-0 in their quarter final.

John McNulty and ex-Newtonmore man Ewen Fraser netted in the first half before Allan MacRae’s men cut loose. Fraser completed his hat trick with Calum McLay also grabbing a treble, Ally MacKerracher netting twice and Hamish Anderson also on target.

Two National Division teams tumbled out of the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup first round. Glen Urquhart were upset 3-0 at home by Strathglass with Penri Jones netting twice and Scott Douglas hitting the third. Strathglass are now at home to the winners of this Saturday’s Oban Celtic-Cruachanside tie.

Inverness caused the other shock with a 4-2 home win over Lochaber with Steven Bellshaw (2), James Mackenzie and Iain Hunter on target for the Bught Park men while Ryan Toal and Duncan Mackinnon counted for the Spean Bridge side. Inverness now visit Inveraray in the quarter final.

Daniel Macdonald’s goal was enough to give Col Glen a 1-0 win at Ballachulish and they are now at home to Bute, for whom Craig Fisher scored the winner in a 2-1 home success over Aberdour.

Calum MacIver hit the late goal which gave Beauly a 3-2 home win over Aberdeen University in the HIS Sutherland Cup second round while Craig Macleod’s double helped cup holders Newtonmore to a 3-1 home win over Kilmallie.

Raymond Rennie and Caley Matheson had doubles in Lovat colts’ 6-1 win at Strathglass, Inveraray beat visitors Bute 1-0 through David MacPherson’s strike while Iain Luke netted twice as Glasgow Mid Argyll won 4-0 at Kyles Athletic.