Shinty: Delaney quits as Lochaber boss; MacRae optimistic for Kinlochshiel’s trophy defence

Danny Delaney has quit as Lochaber manager over what he sees as a lack of commitment by some players.

Former Scotland manager Ally Ferguson has agreed to take over for the rest of the season, beginning with the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie against Oban Camanachd at Spean Bridge this evening.

“I simply couldn’t get the commitment required,” said Delaney.

“It was frustrating, particularly considering the amount of time I was giving the job. In the end, I felt it was time to step aside, but I wish the club well.”

Delaney has guided Lochaber to second top of the National Division but the club has gone through a series of managers over the past four years and the experienced Ferguson’s priority will be to steady the ship.

Oban agreed to play the tie on Friday evening as half the Lochaber team are guests at two local weddings on Saturday.

Newtonmore will welcome back veteran Fraser Mackintosh and teenager Max Campbell to their forward line for Saturday’s Camanachd Cup clash with last year’s runners-up Lovat at The Eilean.

But international attacker Iain Robinson is at a wedding while Arran MacBean is recovering from glandular fever.

“Struan Ross has picked up a knee injury which will keep him out for a while,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

“In addition, Kenny Ross, who was outstanding at wing centre last weekend, is on holiday. So it’s a bit of a mixed bag for us as far as selection goes.

“But we played well in last Saturday’s 2-2 home Premiership draw when Lovat equalised in the last minute, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson reports that Fraser Heath, Drew Howie, Calum Cruden and Lewis Tawse should all return but Lorne MacKay is likely to miss out with a knee problem.

Inverness travel to Inveraray in the second round of the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup. Caberfeidh colts travel to face Lewis Camanachd in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup second round while Skye tackle Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit in the same competition.

MacRae feels optimistic

Keith MacRae, hat-trick hero seven months ago in Kinlochshiel’s historic Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph in their first final, feels the Wester Ross men are running in to form at the right time as they begin their trophy defence.

Shiel are set for a triple tonic with Jordan Fraser, Conor Cormack and Duncan ‘W.D.’ MacRae all returning for their second round tie against Caberfeidh at Balmacara.

Keith, whose treble blasted Lovat in the final at Oban, said: “It’s a tough ask to repeat such a historic achievement. But after a disappointing start to the season, when we had a run of difficult fixtures, and a few injuries, we’re returning to form with four straight wins.

“Cabers are going well and it’ll be a tight tie, but it’s good to play it in front of our own supporters.

“Everyone has incredible memories of our winning the trophy, but we’re not looking any further than trying to get the result which ensures we’re in the quarter-final draw.”

He added: “I’ve had a bit of a stop-start season because I’ve been struggling with a hamstring injury, but I’m raring to go for this tie.”

Midfield ace Conor Cormack, who won the man of the match medal in last September’s final, is available again as is attacker Jordan Fraser.

The third player missing in last week’s win at Glasgow Mid Argyll, midfielder Duncan MacRae is on the mend after a foot injury and should be fit.

MacTavish Cup finalists Cabers are injury free.

Kingussie, who last savoured Camanachd Cup glory in 2014, have Kieran MacPherson, resigned from Cabers, in their squad to face Beauly at The Dell.

Teenage goalgrabbers Finlay Maclennan and Euan McCormack will test the home defence but with Fraser Munro and James Hutchinson fit again, Kings start firm favourites.

Fort William, who won the trophy four years running to 2010, have major problems for their visit to 2012 winners Kyles Athletic.

Skipper Arran MacPhee and Calum Shepherd are at a wedding, Jack Fraser is at a different wedding while Patrick MacNeil and Victor Smith Jr are on a golf trip.

“We knew about this weeks ago but clashing with the Camanachd Cup is a real setback,” said co-manager Victor Smith.

In the only tie between National Division sides Skye, the 1990 winners, will be without John Gillies and Martin Pringle, injured in last weekend’s MacTavish Cup semi final defeat, against Strathglass at Portree.

Ewen Fraser, who scored for Newtonmore in their 2019 win, leads the Glasgow Mid Argyll attack for their home tie with Bute.

New deal for oldest cup in shinty

With the world of shinty returning to its normal timetable post-Covid, Scottish Sea Farms is to renew its sponsorship of the Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup final for a further three years.

First played for in 1879, the Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup is the oldest of its kind in shinty and the premier knock-out competition for clubs in the south of Scotland.

Tournament organisers approached Scottish Sea Farms about becoming event sponsor back in 2018, securing a three-year support package. However, with Covid restrictions causing the postponement of the 2020 final, that funding only came to an end in 2021.

The new deal will see Scottish Sea Farms contribute £3,300 annually towards the cost of staging the event for a further three years, starting with this year’s final on Saturday June 25 between Glasgow Mid Argyll – the first time they have made the final since 1987 – and current holders Kyles Athletic.

Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher said: ‘The game of shinty is woven into the very fabric of the communities in which we work and live, with the Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup being the pinnacle of its sporting calendar.

“Committing to a further three years of support is our way of helping ensure that both the much-enjoyed Cup Final and the wider game itself continue to thrive for generations to come.’