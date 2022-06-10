Shinty: Newtonmore players determined to ‘make Andy Mackintosh proud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Newtonmore players determined to ‘make Andy Mackintosh proud’

By Bill McAllister
June 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Andy Mackintosh.
Newtonmore’s players, who visit Kilmallie in the Mowi Premiership in their first match since Andy Mackintosh’s sudden death, will honour the memory of their teammate.

“We’re determined to stick together going forward to try to make Andy proud,” said internationalist Steven Macdonald.

Mackintosh died last week at the age of 31 following a medical emergency.

More attacker Max Campbell begins a two-game suspension for a red card in their Camanachd Cup loss to Lovat while Kilmallie will be without Sandy Corrigan who was sent off last weekend.

Inveraray have Allan Macdonald and Ruaridh Graham Jr available again for their Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter final with Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.

Oban, who have Scott MacKillop back, have been in decent form but will be wary after the National Division outfit’s Camanachd Cup win at Kilmallie.

Brothers Roddy and Innes Macdonald return for Kyles Athletic in the other quarter final, at home to a Bute side out to salvage damaged pride after a Balliemore Cup upset at Col Glen.

The National Division’s top two, Beauly and Skye, go head to head in a noon start at Braeview Park for a place in the Balliemore Cup semi finals.

Euan McCormack, who hit a hat trick last week, will be closely marked by cup holders Skye who are again likely to be without injured duo John Gillies and Martin Pringle.

Strathglass head for bottom side Aberdour in the only National Division fixture.

