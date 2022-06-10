Shinty: Newtonmore players determined to ‘make Andy Mackintosh proud’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newtonmore’s players, who visit Kilmallie in the Mowi Premiership in their first match since Andy Mackintosh’s sudden death, will honour the memory of their teammate.

“We’re determined to stick together going forward to try to make Andy proud,” said internationalist Steven Macdonald.

Mackintosh died last week at the age of 31 following a medical emergency.

More attacker Max Campbell begins a two-game suspension for a red card in their Camanachd Cup loss to Lovat while Kilmallie will be without Sandy Corrigan who was sent off last weekend.

Inveraray have Allan Macdonald and Ruaridh Graham Jr available again for their Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter final with Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.

Oban, who have Scott MacKillop back, have been in decent form but will be wary after the National Division outfit’s Camanachd Cup win at Kilmallie.

Brothers Roddy and Innes Macdonald return for Kyles Athletic in the other quarter final, at home to a Bute side out to salvage damaged pride after a Balliemore Cup upset at Col Glen.

The National Division’s top two, Beauly and Skye, go head to head in a noon start at Braeview Park for a place in the Balliemore Cup semi finals.

Euan McCormack, who hit a hat trick last week, will be closely marked by cup holders Skye who are again likely to be without injured duo John Gillies and Martin Pringle.

Strathglass head for bottom side Aberdour in the only National Division fixture.