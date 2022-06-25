SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie goalkeeper Bob McGregor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie goalkeeper Bob McGregor

By Paul Chalk
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Kingussie goalkeeper Bob McGregor. Picture by Neil Paterson
Kingussie goalkeeper Bob McGregor. Picture by Neil Paterson

Kingussie goalkeeper Bob McGregor is the next shinty star to step into the spotlight and answer 10 questions about his sport.

The 26-year-old, whose real first name is Rory, helped the Kings clinch the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup earlier this month thanks to a gutsy 5-2 final win against Caberfeidh for the current Premiership champions and league leaders.

McGregor said he used to be a utility player and took over in goals at the start of the 2019 season.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

When I was at Kingussie Primary, I remember being asked to go to under-17s training. That’s when I was nicknamed ‘Bob’. There were too many Rorys in the shinty team!

Who was your senior debut against and what was the result? 

It was away to Strachur around 10 years ago in a cup competition. I don’t remember the result, but I did score.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?   

I’ve had a lot of really good moments so far, but I’d say winning the league a couple of years ago would be right up there.

And the worst? 

In 2015, the year after we won the Scottish (Camanachd) Cup, we were nearly relegated.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?  

Thankfully, I’ve never really had any bad injuries, other than a broken nose which happened in a match.

Who is the joker in the team? 

I couldn’t pick just one because I think quite a few of us like to think we are jokers.

What is your favourite away ground? 

It would have to be Mossfield Park in Oban. I’ve had a lot of good successes there over the last few years.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Rory Kennedy, of Newtonmore. He’s just an outstanding player. I probably won’t be the only player to give you that answer.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

I didn’t really score many goals when I was outfield, so Ruairidh Anderson’s goal to win the Macaulay Cup in 2019 stands out. I think it was the club’s first trophy in five years.

Describe the sport in three words? 

Competitive, challenging and fun.

