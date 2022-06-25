SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie goalkeeper Bob McGregor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kingussie goalkeeper Bob McGregor is the next shinty star to step into the spotlight and answer 10 questions about his sport.

The 26-year-old, whose real first name is Rory, helped the Kings clinch the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup earlier this month thanks to a gutsy 5-2 final win against Caberfeidh for the current Premiership champions and league leaders.

McGregor said he used to be a utility player and took over in goals at the start of the 2019 season.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

When I was at Kingussie Primary, I remember being asked to go to under-17s training. That’s when I was nicknamed ‘Bob’. There were too many Rorys in the shinty team!

Who was your senior debut against and what was the result?

It was away to Strachur around 10 years ago in a cup competition. I don’t remember the result, but I did score.

2022 MacTavish Cup Winners 🔵🔴🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/twheFCNLDb — Kingussie Camanachd (@KCamanachd) June 11, 2022

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

I’ve had a lot of really good moments so far, but I’d say winning the league a couple of years ago would be right up there.

And the worst?

In 2015, the year after we won the Scottish (Camanachd) Cup, we were nearly relegated.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

Thankfully, I’ve never really had any bad injuries, other than a broken nose which happened in a match.

Who is the joker in the team?

I couldn’t pick just one because I think quite a few of us like to think we are jokers.

What is your favourite away ground?

It would have to be Mossfield Park in Oban. I’ve had a lot of good successes there over the last few years.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Rory Kennedy, of Newtonmore. He’s just an outstanding player. I probably won’t be the only player to give you that answer.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I didn’t really score many goals when I was outfield, so Ruairidh Anderson’s goal to win the Macaulay Cup in 2019 stands out. I think it was the club’s first trophy in five years.

Describe the sport in three words?

Competitive, challenging and fun.