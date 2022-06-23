Shinty: Setback for Glasgow Mid Argyll ahead of Celtic Society Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Setback for Glasgow Mid Argyll ahead of Celtic Society Cup final

By Bill McAllister
June 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 5:58 pm
Oliver MacRae returns for Glasgow Mid Argyll after missing last weekend due to illness.
Two Glasgow Mid Argyll stars, Calum McLay and Hamish Anderson, will miss Saturday’s Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup Final on their home pitch.

They will be in South America and Asia respectively when their team bids to win the trophy for the first time in 42 years.

Opponents and cup holders Kyles Athletic will also be without experienced duo Roddy Macdonald and Andy King who booked some time ago for a music festival in Holland.

Former Lovat boss Allan MacRae, who has steered Mid Argyll to this final for their first time in 35 years in his first campaign in charge, revealed: “Calum, who has scored so many for the club, is in Thailand, while Hamish is in Brazil, and they’re gutted at missing the big game.

“Former Oban goalscorer Ally MacKerracher is also a concern, with a hamstring issue. He’s been unable to train but we’ll give him every chance.

“Ex-Kinlochshiel winger Oliver MacRae was missing last weekend through illness but is back this weekend.

“Longer-term casualty Gary Luke, recovering from cruciate ligament surgery, is our only other absentee and everyone is buzzing at the final returning to Glasgow after a long absence.

“Major improvements have been carried out to Petersen Park for the occasion, the surface is good and the fact that we’re in the final will add to the crowd.

“Kyles start favourites but after waiting 35 years to be back in a Celtic final, we’re in the mood to give it a real go.”

Former Kinlochshiel player John Don Mackenzie skippers Mid Argyll, who also include Johnny MacAskill, who gained a Camanachd Cup winner’s medal with Shiel last autumn. Finlay Ralston, who played for Glen Urquhart until moving south to study last year, is, at 20, the youngest player for the hosts.

Kyles, who will be captained by Innes Macdonald,  have figured in the last eight Celtic finals, winning six, and beat Oban in a penalty shootout last year.

Euan MacCormick battles with Kyles captain Innes Macdonald.
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) battles with Kyles captain Innes Macdonald.

Manager Robert Baxter said: “We’ve two key positions to fill in the absence of Andy and Roddy but George Thomson is available again and we’ve a decent squad.

“I moved Robbie Macleod up to the forward line last week and he showed enough to suggest he should take over Roddy’s mantle for the final. Rupert Williamson did very well at half back and should get his opportunity.

“We drew 1-1 with Mid Argyll early in the season and they’re a very tricky team to break down, while home advantage is a real bonus for them. They carry a real threat up front from ex-Newtonmore man Ewen Fraser and Kingussie lad Chris Hollysong and our defence will need to be on its guard.

“But we’ve a couple of genuine speed merchants in Sorley Thomson and Finnan Kennedy who had their best game for us against Fort William last weekend. Their pace will worry the Mid Argyll rearguard.”

Baxter added: “It’s an intriguing final – and victory will go to whoever is the more focused and determined on the day.”

The match, which begins at 4pm, will be televised live on BBC Alba.

Falconer sits out of Kingussie tie

James Falconer has fluid on his knee and will be missing from the Kingussie attack for the cup holders’ Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-final with Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

But flu victims Fraser Munro and Cameron Bremner have recovered and return for the Premiership champions as these two teams clash for the third successive Saturday in three different competitions.

Kings won the MacTavish Cup final and the league duel but Cabers have stretched them each time.

Ally MacLennan, who made his comeback in the MacTavish clash but did not play last week, has agreed to return to the colours again at Castle Leod.

Badenoch manager John Gibson said: “Lee Bain, who was out injured last week, has a bit yet to go but Lee Riddoch played particularly well when he came into the line-up in Bain’s spot.”

 

Kinlochshiel, who lifted this trophy in 2016 and 2018,  play host to Lovat in the other quarter final in a duel of two in-form outfits.

Callum Cruden and Lorne MacKay will again be out injured for the visitors, who have not tasted Macaulay success since 1953.

“In the past eight years or so, it’s the only cup we haven’t won, so we’d like to put that right,” said Lovat manager Jamie Matheson.

“We beat Shiel 3-0 on their pitch early in the season but they’re a very different animal now and on a strong winning run.

“Both teams score goals and don’t let many in, so it’s a good matchup.”

Beauly and Skye have dominated the National Division race and they clash in the Balliemore Cup quarter final at Braeview Park. Martin Pringle is still unfit for the visitors, who beat Beauly in this final last year.

In the only Mowi Premiership fixture, Fort William visit an Oban Camanachd side for whom Connor Howe and Ross Campbell have slammed seven and six goals respectively in their last four games.

In the National Division, Lochaber head for Inveraray while Glen Urquhart face bottom side Aberdour in Fife.

 

