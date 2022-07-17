Shinty: Roddy Young nets a magnificent seven as Kingussie thrash Kilmallie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roddy Young capped his phenomenal run of four successive hat tricks by blasting seven goals as Kingussie demolished Kilmallie 12-0 to move a step nearer to the Mowi Premiership title.

The 22-year-old has now rattled in 27 goals this season as Kings made it 12 successive league victories – and the MacTavish Cup winners still have Macaulay Cup and Camanachd Cup semi-finals to come.

Young said: “I’m delighted to keep my scoring sequence going but the key thing is the team is playing really well again, just in time, as it’s the business end of the season and big games are about to come thick and fast.

“The defence and midfield have been outstanding all year but the forward line is now clicking and its play was impressive against Kilmallie, linking up and passing extremely well.”

After the 12-0 win at Canal Park, manager John Gibson said: “Roddy’s 19 goals in five games is, in effect, six hat tricks, and it’s the kind of hot streak not seen since the days of Ronald Ross.

“I’m delighted for Roddy but it was also nice to see Ruaridh Anderson, who has been in sparkling form, get the hat trick he deserved. With a hectic programme looming it was good to give Ryan Borthwick 90 minutes, Lee Bain played a half while Calum Grant made his comeback after the interval.

“James Falconer needed a couple of stitches but he should be OK for this weekend’s league derby with Newtonmore at The Dell.”

Fraser Munro and Ryan Borthwick completed the dozen against managerless Kilmallie.

Doubles from Connor Jones and Craig MacIsaac and one from Iain Robinson helped Newtonmore warm up for the derby with a 5-2 win over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer, with Kevin Bartlett and Craig Morrison the home marksmen.

Lovat, now the only team with any real hope of catching Kingussie in the title race, were 3-0 home winners over Fort William. Lewis Tawse struck in the first minute with Marc Mac:Lachlan adding a second half double.

Lochaber gave new manager Ally Ferguson his first points with a 3-1 National Division win at Oban Celtic. Duncan Mackinnon, Finlay Macdonald and Conor Sweeney netted for the visitors with Lance MacCuish counting for Celts.

Glen Urquhart won 2-1 at Strathglass with former Scotland skipper John Barr firing the winner. Daniel Maclean put Glen ahead but Steven Hyslop equalised.