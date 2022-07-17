Shinty: Roddy Young nets a magnificent seven as Kingussie thrash Kilmallie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Roddy Young nets a magnificent seven as Kingussie thrash Kilmallie

By Bill McAllister
July 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
KIngussie's Roddy Young gets the first of his hat-trick.
Roddy Young capped his phenomenal run of four successive hat tricks by blasting seven goals as Kingussie demolished Kilmallie 12-0 to move a step nearer to the Mowi Premiership title.

The 22-year-old has now rattled in 27 goals this season as Kings made it 12 successive league victories – and the MacTavish Cup winners still have Macaulay Cup and Camanachd Cup semi-finals to come.

Young said: “I’m delighted to keep my scoring sequence going but the key thing is the team is playing really well again, just in time, as it’s the business end of the season and big games are about to come thick and fast.

“The defence and midfield have been outstanding all year but the forward line is now clicking and its play was impressive against Kilmallie, linking up and passing extremely well.”

After the 12-0 win at Canal Park, manager John Gibson said: “Roddy’s 19 goals in five games is, in effect, six hat tricks, and it’s the kind of hot streak not seen since the days of Ronald Ross.

“I’m delighted for Roddy but it was also nice to see Ruaridh Anderson, who has been in sparkling form, get the hat trick he deserved. With a hectic programme looming it was good to give Ryan Borthwick 90 minutes, Lee Bain played a half while Calum Grant made his comeback after the interval.

“James Falconer needed a couple of stitches but he should be OK for this weekend’s league derby with Newtonmore at The Dell.”

Fraser Munro and Ryan Borthwick completed the dozen against managerless Kilmallie.

Ouch! Col Glen win their first shinty trophy in 32 years – but trophy presentation doesn’t go to plan

Doubles from Connor Jones and Craig MacIsaac  and one from Iain Robinson helped Newtonmore warm up for the derby with a 5-2 win over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer, with Kevin Bartlett and Craig Morrison the home marksmen.

Lovat, now the only team with any real hope of catching Kingussie in the title race, were 3-0 home winners over Fort William. Lewis Tawse struck in the first minute with Marc Mac:Lachlan adding a second half double.

Lochaber gave new manager Ally Ferguson his first points with a 3-1 National Division win at Oban Celtic. Duncan Mackinnon, Finlay Macdonald and Conor Sweeney netted for the visitors with Lance MacCuish counting for Celts.

Glen Urquhart won 2-1 at Strathglass with former Scotland skipper John Barr firing the winner. Daniel Maclean put Glen ahead but Steven Hyslop equalised.

