Shinty: Kingussie’s James Hutchison, 43, goes for 10th Camanachd Cup final win – 25 years after his first

By Bill McAllister
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:03 pm
James Hutchison, left, (Kingussie) in action.
James Hutchison, left, (Kingussie) in action.

James Hutchison is chasing his 10th winner’s medal when Kingussie face Lovat in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final at a sold-out The Dell.

But Lovat skipper Craig Mainland feels the Kiltarlity side can do to Kingussie what Kinlochshiel did to them in last year’s silverware showdown.

This is the first time these two teams have met in a Camanachd final and the stage is set for a showpiece between two sides with potent attacks.

Hutchison, at 43, will become the oldest player to figure in this final for 20 years, surpassing Newtonmore’s Glen Mackintosh, who was 40 in the 2019 match.

The head greenkeeper at Castle Stuart Golf Club said: “I won my first Camanachd medal in 1997 and since then I’ve won eight more, but also collected several runners-up medals.

“I thought at one time I might catch my former team-mate Ally Dallas’s record 14 winner’s medals, but the team hit a lull and it’s our first final in eight years.

“People have been saying to me I won’t be nervous, having played in so many finals – but that’s nonsense. You need that nervous energy to help you perform.”

Hutchison added: “Kingussie have more depth in their squad than at any time in my career, with great competition for places.

“But Lovat have a very good defence plus danger men up front and it could boil down to which team takes its chances.

“I’ve had hamstring and calf injuries this season, but our fitness guru Neil Bowman has done an exceptional job helping older guys like me to stay sharp.”

Mainland: Pain of last year’s final is ‘precedent’ which proves Lovat can beat Kingussie

When Hutchison played in the last final at Kingussie, beating Oban in 1999, Lovat’s Craig Mainland was only eight years old.

Craig Mainland (Lovat), right.

But the powerful 31-year-old Inverness College joinery lecturer, whose twin brother Martin is also in the Lovat lineup, pointed out: “We’d beaten Kinlochshiel three times last year, yet they beat us in the final, so that’s a precedent for us upsetting Kingussie.

“Kingussie are fit, strong and clinical, but they got a fright in an early round when they only pipped Beauly on penalties and we can take heart from that.

“We rely on a basic core of 15 players, while Kingussie have strength in depth. But we’ve got our lads back fit in time – including myself after being out for five weeks with a fractured ankle.

“Manager Jamie Matheson has been doing an exceptional job, which our players really appreciate.

“I’d love to collect the winning captain’s caman, but most of all I want us to get off to a good start and show that we’re ready to take the cup back to Kiltarlity.”

Fraser Heath to threaten for Lovat, while Roddy Young is Kings’ dangerman

Winger Fraser Heath was 20 when he played for Glen Urquhart as they lost the 2014 final to Kingussie and now has his sights on revenge in Lovat colours – and his blinding pace will have figured in Kings manager John Gibson’s plotting.

Lewis Tawse, Greg Matheson and big Marc MacLachlan will also be a threat, while Lovat are looking to internationalist Callum Cruden, back from a five-game ban, to prove the layoff has not affected his fitness.

Similarly, Kingussie full-back Callum Grant has played only once in seven weeks, breaking the same finger twice, but will start.

Manager Gibson, who makes a late decision on whether James Falconer is fit to start, reckons skipper Savio Genini, who has been carrying an injury, is fitter than he has been for months.

Coping with 30-goal Roddy Young is another challenge for Lovat boss Matheson.

Fort William ref “Deek” Cameron handles this final for the fourth time and the big crowd and TV audience should see a potentially cracking affair.

Peat and Diesel headline the after-match concert in The Dell car park – but before that it promises to be a battle royal to decide which team hits the high notes.

 

