JUNIOR SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Skye’s MacMaster Cup-winning captain Iain MacInnes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s Shinty Spotlight stars the captain of Skye’s MacMaster Cup winning side, Iain MacInnes.

Skye defeated Newtonmore 5-1 in the final of the under-14 competition’s final last Saturday at Kingussie and the delighted skipper was happy to take time out to answer 10 questions about his involvement in the sport…

What is your earliest shinty memory?

My earliest shinty memory is probably of my sister and I playing shinty on the croft using a set of goals that my dad made us. I must have been about four, maybe five.

Who or what inspired/encouraged you to first pick up a caman?

My dad (John Angus MacInnes) was the one who encouraged and inspired me to play shinty. He plays shinty too and I am very glad that he did. This year, I have been able to play shinty alongside him and my uncle (David MacInnes), which was fantastic.

Describe your feelings when your team won the MacMaster Cup last week?

I was quite nervous before the game. I felt so lucky to be walking out on to the pitch as the captain.

Scoring the first goal was great and to then watch the boys play so well and score another four was just brilliant. Everyone was just on such a high after winning and taking the cup home for another year.

What do you enjoy most about the sport?

I really enjoy being able to just get out there and play shinty, but the social side of it all is so good, as I have met so many new people from different teams.

Which team-mate is the biggest joker/prankster?

Everyone on the team loves a joke, but the biggest prankster of all has to be Archie Buchan. If he’s not out playing shinty, he is causing havoc somewhere!

Skye Camanachd Captain, Ian MacInnes speaks after winning the 2022 MacMaster Cup pic.twitter.com/nXb1gjTbxg — Shinty (@camanachd) September 17, 2022

Which ground have you enjoyed playing at most and why?

I really enjoy playing on our home turf. It’s where I played my first competitive under-14 game. The Dell (at Kingussie) for the MacMaster Cup final last week was great though.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My own favourite goal was against Newtonmore earlier this season, everyone talked about it for ages after. My team-mates have all scored so many good goals this season, so it is hard to choose just one.

What is your favourite shinty side and why?

I think it has to be Newtonmore, We always have such a good hard battle of a game with them, they never make it easy for us to win.

Do you have a favourite shinty player? Who is it and why?

There are so many great players out there, but one of my favourite players at the moment is (Kingussie’s) Roddy Young. I love watching him as he is so fast and makes the game look easy.

But my favourite would have to be my dad. I love to watch and learn from him and I hope I get to play some more games alongside him.

Use three words to describe the game of shinty?

Friendship, sportsmanship and enjoyment.