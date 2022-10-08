SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Caberfeidh captain Blair Morrison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caberfeidh and Scotland star Blair Morrison is this week’s Shinty Spotlight player in focus.

The 24-year-old defender/half-back takes us through some of the highs and lows he’s experienced in the sport so far…

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I remember, when I was quite young, going to the shinty pitch just above Strathpeffer Primary School just to watch games.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

My debut was against Inverness and we won 5-1 or 7-1. I managed to score, so it was a pretty good debut.

What is your best moment in shinty?

I have two best moments. The first was leading Cabers to their first major final, in the MacTavish Cup, this year. (Despite a strong display, Kingussie ran out 5-2 winners). The build-up to the final was something not many of us had experienced as players. It was great to be involved in.

The other is captaining the Scotland under-21s over in Ireland in my last year and we got the victory, so that made it all the better. That was played at the GAA Training Centre in Dublin. I had some of my family over too, so it was a really good experience.

And the worst?

Losing the MacTavish Cup final this year was hard. We put a lot into the game, so the result was pretty tough. Hopefully it will be a stepping stone for us.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

The worst one was when I lost a tooth, which wasn’t great. I’ve had a few bangs on the head, but losing a tooth is my worst so far.

Who is the joker in the team?

It’s got to be Jamie MacKintosh, you have to keep your eyes on him.

What is your favourite away ground?

I really enjoy playing at the Bught (in Inverness) as well as The Dell (at Kingussie). They are two massive pitches and, on their day, they are two of the best surfaces in shinty.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

I’ve played against a lot of top players, but I’d have to say Rory Kennedy (of Nerwtonmore). He can play full-back, half-back, he’s got pace and is an unbelievable tackler. Rory has got everything you need for modern shinty.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I don’t score many goals, but I scored a volley for the second team when I was younger, which was my favourite goal. I think it came against Strathspey.

I’ve seen many top goals scored by team-mates, but I can’t put my finger on one in particular.

Describe the sport in three words?

Physical, fast and committed.