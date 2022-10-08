SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Caberfeidh captain Blair Morrison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Caberfeidh captain Blair Morrison

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Caberfeidh defender and captain Blair Morrison. Image: Neil Paterson
Caberfeidh defender and captain Blair Morrison. Image: Neil Paterson

Caberfeidh and Scotland star Blair Morrison is this week’s Shinty Spotlight player in focus.

The 24-year-old defender/half-back takes us through some of the highs and lows he’s experienced in the sport so far…

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I remember, when I was quite young, going to the shinty pitch just above Strathpeffer Primary School just to watch games.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

My debut was against Inverness and we won 5-1 or 7-1. I managed to score, so it was a pretty good debut.

What is your best moment in shinty? 

I have two best moments. The first was leading Cabers to their first major final, in the MacTavish Cup, this year. (Despite a strong display, Kingussie ran out 5-2 winners). The build-up to the final was something not many of us had experienced as players. It was great to be involved in.

The other is captaining the Scotland under-21s over in Ireland in my last year and we got the victory, so that made it all the better. That was played at the GAA Training Centre in Dublin. I had some of my family over too, so it was a really good experience.

And the worst?

Losing the MacTavish Cup final this year was hard. We put a lot into the game, so the result was pretty tough. Hopefully it will be a stepping stone for us.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

The worst one was when I lost a tooth, which wasn’t great. I’ve had a few bangs on the head, but losing a tooth is my worst so far.

Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison, left, is closed down by Skye’s Ross Gordon. Image: Neil Paterson

Who is the joker in the team?

It’s got to be Jamie MacKintosh, you have to keep your eyes on him.

What is your favourite away ground?

I really enjoy playing at the Bught (in Inverness) as well as The Dell (at Kingussie). They are two massive pitches and, on their day, they are two of the best surfaces in shinty.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

I’ve played against a lot of top players, but I’d have to say Rory Kennedy (of Nerwtonmore). He can play full-back, half-back, he’s got pace and is an unbelievable tackler. Rory has got everything you need for modern shinty.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I don’t score many goals, but I scored a volley for the second team when I was younger, which was my favourite goal. I think it came against Strathspey.

I’ve seen many top goals scored by team-mates, but I can’t put my finger on one in particular.

Describe the sport in three words?

Physical, fast and committed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.
Shinty: Newtonmore attacker fit for Sutherland Cup final despite injuring arm in farm accident
Greg Matheson (Lovat) with Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel) in their MOWI Premiership encounter at Balgate, Kiltarlity.
Shinty: Skye set sights on National Division title while Caberfeidh, Kingussie and Kinlochshiel chalk…
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson gets his hat-trick to secure a 3-3 draw at Kingussie in July.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson
Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart.
Shinty: Skye looking to set up National Division title decider
Skye's Ross Gordon (left) celebrates his second goal against Glenurquhart with Jordan Murchison.
Shinty: Lovat hope Bonfire Night fixture is a damp squib, Kilmallie pick up welcome…
Skye captain Iain MacInnes, whose team won the MacMaster Cup by beating Newtonmore 5-1 at Kingussie last week. Photograph - Neil Paterson
JUNIOR SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Skye's MacMaster Cup-winning captain Iain MacInnes
Kilmallie's Shane O'Rua (10) is congratulated on his second goal by Ryan Stewart against Inverness in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at Canal Park, Caol.
Shinty: Kilmallie draft in club legend in bid to beat the drop
The victorious Kingussie team after beating Lovat in the Camanachd Cup final.
Kingussie's James Falconer sidesteps medical advice to score in Camanachd Cup final win against…
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
James Hutchison, left, (Kingussie) in action.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Hutchison, 43, goes for 10th Camanachd Cup final win - 25…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks