Shinty: Kevin Bartlett rules himself out of running for Caberfeidh manager post

By Bill McAllister
October 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kevin Bartlett has ruled himself out of the running to be Caberfeidh manager
Kevin Bartlett has ruled himself out of the running to be Caberfeidh manager

Kevin Bartlett has ruled himself out of contention to replace Jodi Gorski, who has stepped down as Caberfeidh manager despite their successful Mowi Premiership season.

Veteran internationalist Bartlett, who has helped with coaching,  has indicated that he intends to carry on as a player next season and wants to fully focus on that.

Assistant manager Brian MacDonald is willing to stay on to help Gorski’s successor but does not wish to be considered for the top job.

The Strathpeffer club is now discussing whether to promote someone with club connections or go beyond the Castle Leod setup for a new face to be ready for when pre-season training begins in January.

IT'S MATCHDAY. Our final Mowi Premiership fixture of the season sees Camanachd Cup Finalists Lovat as our visitors. …

Posted by Caberfeidh Shinty Club on Saturday, 8 October 2022

Gorski said:”I started as a senior player with the club at 16, 23 years ago, and it’s time for a break. I actually decided three months ago that six and a half seasons was enough, having been assistant manager 18 months before that.

“I won’t be leaving the club as I’ve agreed to coach the under-17s team, helping their manager Scott Anderson.

“It’s good to be leaving when we’ve achieved the targets we set for this season, we aimed for 15 points and have won 19, while also reaching the MacTavish Cup final.

“This team is still improving and there won’t be much change in the squad, so whoever comes in has a good opportunity to achieve something.”

Gorski took Cabers out of the National Division and the Ross-shire men have stayed in the Premiership for the past five seasons.

