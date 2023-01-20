Shinty: Ian Borthwick appointed manager of Grand Slam winners Kingussie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grand Slam winners Kingussie have appointed their former defender Ian ‘Corky’ Borthwick as their new first team manager.

Club president Russell Jones said: “We’re delighted that Ian has accepted the post.

“He has coached at every level from primary school through the youth grades to our second team, so he’s prepared for the next step.”

Borthwick was the winning captain in the 2000 Camanachd Cup final when Kings beat Kyles Athletic 3-1 at Fort William. He is one of five brothers who formed the bedrock of the successful team of the 1990s.

He replaces John Gibson, who stepped down after seven years in charge shortly after the Red and Blacks lifted the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup last September to complete the clean sweep of four major trophies, the first such achievement by any club in 19 years.

Meanwhile, James Falconer, who scored the winning goal against Lovat in last autumn’s Camanachd Cup final, has been appointed club captain for the new campaign.