Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for season

Former under-21 international attacker Oliver MacRae has signed for former club Kinlochshiel after three years with Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The return of the pacy MacRae is a tonic to the Wester Ross side, last year’s Mowi Premiership runners-up, and follows Jonny MacAskill also rejoining the Balmacara club from Mid Argyll.

However, another former Shiel player, John Don Mackenzie, has opted to stay with the Glasgow side for the new season.

Kinlochshiel ‘delighted’ to welcome Oliver Macrae back

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae revealed: “Oliver put pen to paper for us on Saturday after turning out in a friendly against Inverness at Bught Park.

“He scored in our 5-0 win and everyone’s delighted to welcome Oliver back.

“He’s bought a house on Skye, at Sleat, and is moving north.

“He’s a quality player and a real boost to our squad.”

Oliver played and scored in 2016 when Shiel won their first national senior trophy, beating Inveraray at Oban to lift the MacAulay Cup.

The following year, his pace and goals helped the Reds to their first Premiership title.

When he moved to Glasgow, he linked up successfully with Mid Argyll.

Now, he rejoins his younger brother, teenager Archie MacRae, in the Shiel first team pool.

Fort William dealt key man injury blow

Fort William’s hopes of a quick return to the top-flight after being relegated have been dampened by the news skipper, internationalist and key man Arran MacPhee is likely to miss most of the upcoming campaign.

New co-manager Neil Robertson disclosed: “Arran is still recovering from an ACL injury and is awaiting surgery. He’s started light training, but the odds are he may not play at all this season.

“Arran’s certainly keen to play this year if at all possible – but it won’t be anytime soon and we’ll just have to wait and see.

“His absence is a major miss for us.”

Fresh start

Robertson and co-boss Alan Knox are delighted at the numbers at pre-season training, though.

Robertson added: “It’s a fresh start and everyone’s working hard.

“Bryan Simpson, who will be player-coach, is showing the kind of commitment we want.”

Fort make their debut under the new regime with a friendly against Oban Camanachd at Mossfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Glen Urquhart’s National Division preparation has been strengthened by the return of two longer-term casualties.

Ryan Porter, out for 18 months with a knee injury, and Josh Macdonald-Haig, who missed the second half of last season, also with knee trouble, are back in full training. The duo are set to face Glengarry at Invergarry in a friendly on Saturday.

Manager Dave Stewart said: “It’s great to get these two good young players back and they’re raring to go.

“Ryan plays upfront, while Josh is at home in midfield or attack.”

With hitman Conor Golabek now training with Caberfeidh, the comeback pair bolster Glen’s forward resources.