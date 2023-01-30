Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for season

By Richard Gordon
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm
Oliver MacRae, right, in his previous time with Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson
Oliver MacRae, right, in his previous time with Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson

Former under-21 international attacker Oliver MacRae has signed for former club Kinlochshiel after three years with Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The return of the pacy MacRae is a tonic to the Wester Ross side, last year’s Mowi Premiership runners-up, and follows Jonny MacAskill also rejoining the Balmacara club from Mid Argyll.

However, another former Shiel player, John Don Mackenzie, has opted to stay with the Glasgow side for the new season.

Kinlochshiel ‘delighted’ to welcome Oliver Macrae back

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae revealed: “Oliver put pen to paper for us on Saturday after turning out in a friendly against Inverness at Bught Park.

“He scored in our 5-0 win and everyone’s delighted to welcome Oliver back.

“He’s bought a house on Skye, at Sleat, and is moving north.

“He’s a quality player and a real boost to our squad.”

Oliver played and scored in 2016 when Shiel won their first national senior trophy, beating Inveraray at Oban to lift the MacAulay Cup.

The following year, his pace and goals helped the Reds to their first Premiership title.

When he moved to Glasgow, he linked up successfully with Mid Argyll.

Now, he rejoins his younger brother, teenager Archie MacRae, in the Shiel first team pool.

Fort William dealt key man injury blow

Fort William’s hopes of a quick return to the top-flight after being relegated have been dampened by the news skipper, internationalist and key man Arran MacPhee is likely to miss most of the upcoming campaign.

New co-manager Neil Robertson disclosed: “Arran is still recovering from an ACL injury and is awaiting surgery. He’s started light training, but the odds are he may not play at all this season.

“Arran’s certainly keen to play this year if at all possible – but it won’t be anytime soon and we’ll just have to wait and see.

“His absence is a major miss for us.”

Fresh start

Robertson and co-boss Alan Knox are delighted at the numbers at pre-season training, though.

Robertson added: “It’s a fresh start and everyone’s working hard.

“Bryan Simpson, who will be player-coach, is showing the kind of commitment we want.”

Fort make their debut under the new regime with a friendly against Oban Camanachd at Mossfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Glen Urquhart’s National Division preparation has been strengthened by the return of two longer-term casualties.

Ryan Porter, out for 18 months with a knee injury, and Josh Macdonald-Haig, who missed the second half of last season, also with knee trouble, are back in full training. The duo are set to face Glengarry at Invergarry in a friendly on Saturday.

Manager Dave Stewart said: “It’s great to get these two good young players back and they’re raring to go.

“Ryan plays upfront, while Josh is at home in midfield or attack.”

With hitman Conor Golabek now training with Caberfeidh, the comeback pair bolster Glen’s forward resources.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Beauly will be playing in the MOWI Premiership next season.
Shinty: Beauly make signing ahead of first Premiership campaign
Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.
Shinty: Newly-promoted Col Glen bolster their squad ahead of National Division season
A delighted KIngussie captain Savio Genini with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: MacTavish Cup blockbuster as 2022 finalists to meet in first round of 2023…
Pictured in the rain at Oban, the Kingussie team that completed the Grand Slam by winning the MOWI Premiership. Oban Camanachd v Kingussie in the MOWI Premiership, played at Mossfield Stadium, Oban.
Shinty: Ian Borthwick appointed manager of Grand Slam winners Kingussie
Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback
Skye celebrate the end of the season as Mowi National Division Champions. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Skye to make history ahead of Mowi Premiership return with trip to Ireland;…
Samuel Stubbs, left, in action for Lovat with Rory MacKeachan (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye make double signing ahead of Premiership return
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
The Beauly team of 2015 celebrate their Lovat Cup win against Lovat. Images: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Look back at Beauly's last Lovat Cup success in 2015
Kingussie's Lee Bain (left) and Stuart Callison (Kilmallie) in action. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Stuart Callison set to return to Lochaber

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented