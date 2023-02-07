Shinty: Kingussie duo prepare for comeback – one after injury-ravaged SIX YEARS, the other after damaging spine in car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Kingussie duo prepare for comeback – one after injury-ravaged SIX YEARS, the other after damaging spine in car crash

By Bill McAllister
February 7, 2023, 5:00 pm
Kingussie's Thomas Borthwick is preparing to make his comeback from injury. Image: Neil G Paterson
Kingussie's Thomas Borthwick is preparing to make his comeback from injury. Image: Neil G Paterson

Grand Slam champions Kingussie have received a twin pre-season tonic with Thomas Borthwick and Zander Michie poised for comebacks.

Former internationalist Borthwick has had an injury-ravaged career, being out from 2017 to 2019, then returning in June 2021 – only to damage his cruciate ligaments two months later.

Michie, meanwhile, a commanding centre-half, was badly injured in a car crash early last season, including three collapsed vertebrae.

But he made a surprise appearance in the club’s six-a-side tournament at the weekend.

New Kingussie manager Ian Borthwick revealed: “Thomas and Zander are in full training and though they’re unlikely to make the start of the season, they should be back by April.

“That would be a tremendous boost for us and is a tribute to the work the pair have been putting in.

Kingussie’s Zander Michie. Image: Neil G Paterson

“Zander was in contact training for the first time last week and stood up well, then he was raring to go in the sixes event.

“He’s having an MRI scan later this week to check that everything is OK to start playing.

“He’s a real athlete, still only 23, and can be a wonderful asset again.”

Attacker Borthwick, who scored in the 2010 Camanachd Cup final as a 16 -year-old then played in Kingussie’s 2014 Camanachd triumph, is 28 and still has a significant contribution to make.

The manager added: “Thomas has had an interrupted career, but it’s great to see him back in full training.

“He’ll probably miss the first couple of games then be ready for selection.”

Newtonmore lose Max Campbell

Meanwhile, teenage forward Max Campbell has told Newtonmore he will not be available this season, as the former Lochaber player is working away from home.

Manager Norman Macarthur said: “Max isn’t coming back. For work reasons, he’s taking a break from the game.

“But we’ve a good squad, with Craig Ritchie fully recovered from injury, and our lads have kept training throughout the winter, so they’re in good shape.

“Progressing our young players is the future of this club and lads like Charlie Ferguson will get their chance this season.”

Long-serving Conor Jones is the new skipper at The Eilean.

