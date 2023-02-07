Shinty: Kingussie duo prepare for comeback – one after injury-ravaged SIX YEARS, the other after damaging spine in car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grand Slam champions Kingussie have received a twin pre-season tonic with Thomas Borthwick and Zander Michie poised for comebacks.

Former internationalist Borthwick has had an injury-ravaged career, being out from 2017 to 2019, then returning in June 2021 – only to damage his cruciate ligaments two months later.

Michie, meanwhile, a commanding centre-half, was badly injured in a car crash early last season, including three collapsed vertebrae.

But he made a surprise appearance in the club’s six-a-side tournament at the weekend.

New Kingussie manager Ian Borthwick revealed: “Thomas and Zander are in full training and though they’re unlikely to make the start of the season, they should be back by April.

“That would be a tremendous boost for us and is a tribute to the work the pair have been putting in.

“Zander was in contact training for the first time last week and stood up well, then he was raring to go in the sixes event.

“He’s having an MRI scan later this week to check that everything is OK to start playing.

“He’s a real athlete, still only 23, and can be a wonderful asset again.”

Attacker Borthwick, who scored in the 2010 Camanachd Cup final as a 16 -year-old then played in Kingussie’s 2014 Camanachd triumph, is 28 and still has a significant contribution to make.

The manager added: “Thomas has had an interrupted career, but it’s great to see him back in full training.

“He’ll probably miss the first couple of games then be ready for selection.”

Newtonmore lose Max Campbell

Meanwhile, teenage forward Max Campbell has told Newtonmore he will not be available this season, as the former Lochaber player is working away from home.

Manager Norman Macarthur said: “Max isn’t coming back. For work reasons, he’s taking a break from the game.

“But we’ve a good squad, with Craig Ritchie fully recovered from injury, and our lads have kept training throughout the winter, so they’re in good shape.

“Progressing our young players is the future of this club and lads like Charlie Ferguson will get their chance this season.”

Long-serving Conor Jones is the new skipper at The Eilean.