Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division

The focus on shinty’s National Division will arguably be the greatest in years – thanks to featuring, for the first time, three Lochaber clubs, while Argyll side Col Glen make their debut at this level.

Fort William and Kilmallie were relegated from last year’s Premiership and join Lochaber, who went down in 2019. This unique scenario sets up plenty of local derbies – and with two teams being promoted, the ‘Lochaber Scramble’ will be fierce for those spots.

Col Glen, who play at Glendaruel, stormed away with the South First Division title, rattling in a phenomenal 68 goals in 14 games to become the surprise newcomers at national level. Their Single Club Competition triumph brought their first trophy in 32 years.

Ronnie MacVicar continues as manager with Scott MacVicar as captain. They have enhanced their squad by signing Cluanie Fraser from Kingussie, big Fergus Reid from Strachur-Dunoon, and former player Murray McClymont from Bute.

“Our aim is to stay in the league,” says the manager, whose team won the Volante Cup at Newtonmore last weekend and who have prolific marksmen in Andrew MacVicar, Cally MacNaughton, and Danny Macdonald.

Fort William, impressive National Division winners in 2019 saw Covid-19 break up that fine side. Neil Robertson and Alan Knox are new co-managers with Jack Fraser as skipper.

Bryan Simpson returns as player-coach while powerlifting champion Emma Hepburn, who has a Corpach gym, has stepped up the squad’s fitness as the An Aird men bid for a quick top flight return.

Brothers Ewen and George Campbell have returned while youngsters like Gordon Stevenson and James Shaw are tipped to make their mark. The Yellow and Blacks should certainly be to the fore in the promotion chase.

Lochaber, relegated in 2019 and fourth placed last year, have Ally Ferguson starting his first full season in charge since 2010, helped by Angus Morrison. Pat Toal is the captain.

Stuart Callison rejoins the Spean Bridge outfit from Kilmallie while Ben Delaney and Jack Dignan return to the colours. Barry Macdonald is in Australia.

Finlay Macdonald, Duncan MacKinnon and Iain Fyfe all carry a goal threat and the Red and White Hoops will be in the promotion mix.

Kilmallie, National Division champions in 2016 and 2018, have John Morrison returning as manager after several years’ absence with Robbie MacFadden as skipper.

Key forward Michael Rodger hopes to be available regularly this year while ex-manager Martin Stewart returns as a player. Morrison plans to give several youth team lads their chance while talented duo Ben MacKinnon and Aidan Love, both 18, look to build on last year’s grounding.

Stuart Callison, off to Lochaber, will be missed while Kyle Nolan (broken thumb) is an absentee for the opening month. The pace at which the new boys settle may decide whether the Caol outfit make a strong promotion push.

Inveraray, who finished third last season five points off a promotion spot, have Andrew Watt as new manager while Ross Montgomery becomes captain.

They have scooped up four players – Gerry and Zander Kilmurray, Ciaran MacKay and Lennan (repeat Lennan) MacKechnie – from the now-defunct Cruachanside while Ross Macmillan returns from Oban Celtic.

Fraser and Campbell Watt, the manager’s nephews, will again be the attacking mainstays with Nicky Crawford and Alan Macdonald adding their experience.

John Kennedy, who has joined Kyles Athletic, will be missed, but the Winterton Park side should again be in the promotion shakeup.

MacDonald to captain Oban Celtic

Oban Celtic are again managed by Dougie MacIntyre, whose son, top golfer Robert MacIntyre, will again play when commitments allow. Andy Macdonald is the new skipper.

After a decent start last year, Celts fell away to finish sixth and only relegated Aberdour scored fewer than their 16 goals, so sharper finishing is a priority.

OUR SEASON BEGINS

BOTH TEAMS IN ACTION

THIS SATURDAY 🟢⚪️🟢 FIRST TEAM 🆚 Col-Glen Shinty Club

🏆 MOWI National Division

🏟️ Glendaruel

⏰ 14:30 SECOND TEAM 🆚 Tayforth Camanachd

🏆 MOWI South Division 2

🏟️ Ganavan

⏰ 14:30#Shinty#OpenToAll#ObanCeltic pic.twitter.com/RXfgjbJfpF — OBAN CELTIC SHINTY CLUB (@ObanCelticSc) February 28, 2023

Stalwart Neil Carmichael has retired while Michael MacKinnon is in Australia this year, they have lost Jamie Forgrieve to Oban Camanachd while brothers Ross and Craig Macmillan have upped sticks.

Celtic bring in six 16-year-olds from their fine youth coaching setup and Dougie MacIntyre admits: “Right now, we’re relegation favourites.”

Strathglass have long-serving Donald Fraser as new player-manager while Thomas Maclean, at 21, becomes the division’s youngest captain.

Michael Stokes will not be available regularly this year but Josh Fraser returns from long-term injury while several younger lads are coming through.

Penri Jones and Steven Hyslop will again offer a cutting edge.

The Glen Affric club, with a small catchment area, finished second bottom last year, with only two victories, and their target has to be to stay in the division.

Glen Urquhart, fifth last year, have Dave Stewart in charge for the second season with Lachie Smith as captain. Ryan Porter’s return from serious injury is a boost while Oliver Black, who did not play last year due to cruciate ligament surgery, is training and will be back soon. But another casualty, Josh Macdonald-Haig, dislocated his shoulder in his comeback last weekend and his return is delayed for a couple of months.

Former Scotland captain John Barr is fully fit and his know-how will help the new youngsters being promoted. Veteran keeper Stuart Mackintosh is again to the fore.

Only the promoted duo conceded fewer goals than Glen last season, and a similar show might make them an outside bet for promotion.