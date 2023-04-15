SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Boleskine’s Jack Craig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Boleskine’s Jack Craig

Our latest player in focus never looked back after being thrilled by the Camanachd Cup drama of 2011 as a youngster.

By Paul Chalk
Boleskine's Jack Craig in action. Image: Neil Paterson
Boleskine's Jack Craig in action. Image: Neil Paterson

Boleskine full-centre Jack Craig shares his highs and lows of playing the sport in this week’s Shinty Spotlight.

The 21-year-old, whose team are third in Mowi North Division Two, are away to Strathspey in the first round of the Single Team Competition this Saturday.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

Danny MacRae’s goal after just 12 seconds for Newtonmore in the 2011 Camanachd Cup final against Kingussie.

It was straight from the throw-up and it was two or three passes then the forward slotted in home perfectly.

It was the first time I’d ever heard of shinty and I’ve still not not seen a better game. (Newtonmore won 4-3 after extra-time).

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was against Lochbroom and we lost 2-1 in Ullapool in 2014 where I started my first game, which lasted a total of eight minutes. I was only 13 years old.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Scoring the winning goal against Fort William in injury-time to help Inverness win 2-1 at An Aird was my only goal of the season in 2019, but it was valuable to the team after going down to 11 men due to a red card.

And the worst?

Losing to Fort William in extra-time in an under-17s final of the Lochaber sixes back in 2014/15.

We were heavy underdogs and to get to the final was crazy, but to keep it 0-0 until the dying moments of extra-time earned the respect of many that day.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I suffered a broken thumb in my senior debut against Lochbroom – which is why it only lasted eight minutes!

I misjudged my block and ended up crying, so it was a lesson learned fairly quickly.

Who is the joker in your team?

Scott Knox definitely. He’s full of quick jokes and is the life of the party for away days.

The Dell, Kingussie.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

The Dell in Kingussie, because it’s basically a putting green and makes my hitting look great!

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Iain Hunter, who plays for Inverness, would be a great addition.

He is fast, strong and has an amazing strike.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

In our 2-1 win against Glengarry in the 2019 season-opener in North Division One, a team-mate hit the ball wide – but it hit off my foot and went in.

Describe shinty in three words?

Passion, determination and togetherness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Shinty

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson is urging his side to compete against Newtonmore in the MacTavish Cup second round tie this Saturday. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Lochaber relish chance to cause MacTavish Cup shock against unbeaten Newtonmore
Newtonmore's Steven Macdonald takes charge against Lewis Tawse and Callum Cruden (both Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye claim first league win; Newtonmore held by Lovat
Strachur-Dunoon's Roddy Cairns, right, in action against Kyles Athletic.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Strachur-Dunoon's Roddy Cairns
Skye will visit Aberdour this weekend.
Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson celebrates his hat-trick to against Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson encouraged by start to the season
Beauly's Finlay MacLennan celebrates the first goal against Glasgow Mid Argyll. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Finlay Maclennan hits the right note as Beauly defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
Shinty: Ballachulish to sit out the season if they can't field a team this…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Thomas Curran from Alloa is believed to have driven to Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Action photos from Buckie Thistle v Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park on April 15 2023. Pictures by Jasperimage 15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Paul Campbell and Buckie Jack Murray CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points at top…
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lambing season well underway across the country
Ben Lowe farms near Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Brechin's Marc Scott scoring to make it 5-0 Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City face Clachnacuddin as they look to keep pace in Highland League title…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]