SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Boleskine’s Jack Craig

Boleskine full-centre Jack Craig shares his highs and lows of playing the sport in this week’s Shinty Spotlight.

The 21-year-old, whose team are third in Mowi North Division Two, are away to Strathspey in the first round of the Single Team Competition this Saturday.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

Danny MacRae’s goal after just 12 seconds for Newtonmore in the 2011 Camanachd Cup final against Kingussie.

It was straight from the throw-up and it was two or three passes then the forward slotted in home perfectly.

It was the first time I’d ever heard of shinty and I’ve still not not seen a better game. (Newtonmore won 4-3 after extra-time).

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was against Lochbroom and we lost 2-1 in Ullapool in 2014 where I started my first game, which lasted a total of eight minutes. I was only 13 years old.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Scoring the winning goal against Fort William in injury-time to help Inverness win 2-1 at An Aird was my only goal of the season in 2019, but it was valuable to the team after going down to 11 men due to a red card.

And the worst?

Losing to Fort William in extra-time in an under-17s final of the Lochaber sixes back in 2014/15.

We were heavy underdogs and to get to the final was crazy, but to keep it 0-0 until the dying moments of extra-time earned the respect of many that day.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I suffered a broken thumb in my senior debut against Lochbroom – which is why it only lasted eight minutes!

I misjudged my block and ended up crying, so it was a lesson learned fairly quickly.

Who is the joker in your team?

Scott Knox definitely. He’s full of quick jokes and is the life of the party for away days.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

The Dell in Kingussie, because it’s basically a putting green and makes my hitting look great!

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Iain Hunter, who plays for Inverness, would be a great addition.

He is fast, strong and has an amazing strike.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

In our 2-1 win against Glengarry in the 2019 season-opener in North Division One, a team-mate hit the ball wide – but it hit off my foot and went in.

Describe shinty in three words?

Passion, determination and togetherness.