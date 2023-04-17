Shinty: MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie face Badenoch derby tie in semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cottages.com MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie face a Badenoch derby after being drawn away to Newtonmore in the semi-final.

Skye will welcome Mowi National Division side Glenurquhart in the other semi-final.

Lochcarron Primary School pupils conducted the draw for the semis, which will be held on May 13.

Camanachd Association chief executive officer Derek Keir said: “We are thrilled to see such enthusiasm and participation in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup draw.

“Our thanks, as ever, go to the staff and pupils at Lochcarron Primary, as well as our long term sponsors cottages.co, for supporting us in providing opportunities for people to take part in sport and exercise.”

Cottages.com regional sales director (Scotland) Mark Whitehouse said: “The cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final draw means that the four remaining teams can start dreaming of the final at Bught Park on June 10.

“It promises to be a captivating showcase of Scotland’s beloved sport, and cottages.com is proud to support such a thrilling event.

“We’re excited to see which teams will emerge victorious and continue their journey towards shinty glory.”